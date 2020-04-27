The daughter of Dwayne Johnson launches into the catch !

The WWE announced early this week that Simone Johnson, the eldest of the one who was called “The Rock” on the ring, had to integrate in turn the famous american federation.

The catch, it’s a family affair at the Johnson’s. Simone, the eldest daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starts to turn into a professional career within the WWE. It is the illustrious american federation, which has itself proudly announced by way of press release on Monday 10 February 2020 : the young woman of 18 years “started to train to become a WWE Superstar.“

On Twitter, daddy has been-cannot-more proud in welcoming his first-born to have it so “officially signed his contract wrestling with the WWE“, also underlining that it is as well “in the process of becoming the first athlete in WWE, fourth-generation“. Because Simone Johnson does not walk in the footsteps of his famous father…

It is a true lineage that it is an extension of his tour in the history of the federation, his grand-father, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, and his great-grandfather, Peter Maivia being neither more nor less than valuable members of its Hall of Fame. “To know that my family is so intimately connected to the catch to me is really expensive, and I am grateful to have the opportunity not only to become a woman fighter, but also to perpetuate this legacy“, thus know Simone Johnson in the press release.

For Paul Michael Levesque, better known by his stage name “Triple H”, who works today as executive vice president of the WWE, it is “his unbridled passion and his incredible motivation“that allowed the young woman to win this “place coveted“at the training centre of the federation. And the head coach of WWE Performance Center, Matt Bloom, added : “theSimone knows that she has a lot to learn (…) It’s not going to rest on its laurels. It’s not been long that she trains, and it proved a massive hit.”

Will she manage such a beautiful career that his father, 10-time world champion of WWE, or even that his legendary grand-father and great-grand-father ? In the light of her beautiful legacy, at least one thing is for sure : Simone Johnson will be in the spotlight when she enters the ring.

Source : WWE