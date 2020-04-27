The daughter of Dwayne Johnson starts to turn in wrestling for 18 years

Simone Johnson, the daughter of The Rock, started wrestling at the age of 18 years just like his famous father. Very proud of Dwayne Johnson congratulated him on Instagram on Tuesday 11 February 2020.

Simone Johnson walk in the footsteps of his illustrious father… The young woman of 18-year-old has signed recently with the World Wrestling Entertainment to enter, just as Dwayne Johnson, in their great family of wrestlers. The vice-president of the WWE, Paul Levesque aka “Triple H”, announced the arrival of Simone in the catch by a press release : “Unbridled passion and the incredible driving of Simone Johnson have earned him a workout with elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center.

The daughter of The Rock and his ex-wife Dany Garcia, will be the 4th person – but the first daughter – of the Johnson family to join the world of wrestling, after his father, his grandfather, Rocky Johnson (who died last January 15), and his great-grandfather Peter “High Chief” Maivia. “Not only is Simone now has the opportunity to cultivate and display his passion for the WWE in the Performance Center, but it is set to continue in the tradition of his incredible family lineage while creating his own impact as the 1st superstar of the 4th generation of the WWE”, continued the vice-president of the WWE.

Dwayne Johnson is very “proud” of his daughter

On Instagram, Dwayne Johnson is pleased to officially welcome her eldest daughter in the catch, and has posted a tender photo of the two of them making a hug. “Dreams are not for dreamers, he wrote in the caption of its publication. Congratulations to my daughter, Simone Johnson has officially signed his contract with the WWE, (…). Wear your family name with pride, and your road will always be yours to create, acquire and possess. So proud. Screw your dreams. And at work”.

Simone is the first child of Dwayne Johnson, born in 2001, his marriage to Dany Garcia. After their separation in 2007, The Rock has found love in the arms of Lauren Hashian, and has had two other girls with her : Jasmine, born in 2015, and Tiana, born in 2018. Dwayne and Lauren were married on August 18, 2019 in Hawaii. The two youngest of the actor and wrestler will follow maybe in the footsteps of their father and their big sister in a few years.

