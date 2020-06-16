The daughter of George Floyd thanked Kanye West for their financial support

Gianna Floyd had received the incredible gift of seeing their studies funded thanks to a fund launched by Kanye West. He was captured in his account of Instagram to thank him for the excitement.

After the murder of his father, 25 may, Gianna Floyd has received universal support, and a couple of present on the part of certain celebrities. Wednesday, June 4, 2020, CNN announced the generous donation and for the beautiful initiative that proposed to Kanye West for the launch of an education fund for the girl of 6 years. Now, Gianna Floyd can dream of a bright future, while studying at the university. Monday, June 15, has sent his thanks to the singer of 43 years via Instagram. In a publication with a black background with the inscription “Thanks to Kanye for sure that my university education.” Gianna has also left a little message in the title. “Thanks to Kanye, because thanks to you I’m going to have access to the university… Mom and I are very grateful that you and your family,” he wrote in reference to the wife of the rapper, Kim Kardashian.

“He only wanted the best for her”

Thanks to this savings account, Gianna Floyd will be able to pursue her dream of becoming a medical doctor. “I know what I want to be when I grow up. Doctor. So that I can help people,” he said with pride, a journalist who is ABC News. Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna, also expressed the hope that George had on his daughter. “He only wanted the best for her,” she lamented. “It was his baby. He loved his little daughter,” she added, drying some tears. When Gianna looked to her father, she described him as someone loving and fun. “I didn’t feel the need to play with another person, because your father played with her the whole day,” added his mother.

For a moment, Roxie Washington do not have the words to explain to your daughter the way excruciating in which his father had lost his life. “I told him that his father was dead because he couldn’t breathe,” she confided. Of evil nature, Gianna knew that the situation was serious, and that is especially important for people in their environment. His mother locked herself in her room to look for the information when Gianna suddenly opened the door. “She said : “something is not right with my family. I can hear you. I hear them say the name of my father”” he had said to the mother.

