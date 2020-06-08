The daughter of George Floyd wants to become a doctor, and it is Kanye West who is going to pay for his studies

Kanye West has created a fund to a university for the education of Gianna, 6 years, daughter of George Floyd.

Gianna is the daughter of George Floyd. Asked by Good Morning America she speaks of her father. She knows that he died because he could not breathe and everyone is talking about it. She adds that it is missing. But his eyes of little girls sparkle when she speaks with the journalist of what she wants to do later. She wants to be a doctor to ” take care of the people “.

And Gianna there will obviously not have to worry to finance his studies since Kanye West it is already loaded. The American star has confirmed to Fox News he had created a fund to be academic for the little girl.

One of his representatives stated that he had also made a donation of $ 2 million for organizations associated with Ahmad Arbery, was killed by a bullet during his jog, Breonna Taylor, who was killed by a bullet during his sleep, and George Floyd.

