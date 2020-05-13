The daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony published his first book at 12 years old – Latina

The daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, at 12 years of age can now boast to be become a real author. Despite his young age, the girl is preparing to unveil his first book entitled When You Help Me illustrated by Brenda Figueroa. True to its roots, the book of Emme will be published in English and Spanish, and is directly inspired by the prayers of the teenager. In effect, the book will encourage young readers to ask God for help during ordinary moments like waking up for school, get along with his brother, or save the planet.

Very proud of her offspring, Jennifer Lopez did not miss the féciliter on his account Instagram. “So proud of my little coconut (…) his book will allow families to embrace the peace. It will be released on the 29th of September but you can already pre-order on the link in my bio”, thus wrote J-Lo in the caption of a pretty photo of his daughter and his work.

Emme was encouraged to create this book after she became more aware and concerned about the endangered species – including the lazy. “At school, I learned about the lives of the lazy, and how they were threatened with extinction, so I started to pray for them in my night prayers”, she said in a statement. “I wrote this book to help raise funds for save the lazy while teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that they comfort me a lot”, she continued.

Anyway, the young girl is becoming a real business woman like her famous mom. In February, the little daughter of J-Lo and Marc Anthony has made his debut on the stage of the Super Bowl with his mother.