The daughter of Jennifer Lopez released his first book in 12 years

Emme, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez, do not carry out the same activities that the young people of his age. At the age of 12, she published her first book.

There is no age to dream big. Only 12 years old, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Emme, will publish in September a book of which she has been working for years. Wednesday, may 13, the publisher is Crown Books for Young Readers has announced the release of a picture book called “Lord Help Me” (“Lord help me”), available in English but also in Spanish. A happy news that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have not missed to share. “This book offers families a way to bring peace and strength in his faith daily”, proudly wrote the singer of 50 years. For its part, the singer, 51-year-old wanted to be nostalgic, and has released a video of the evolution of his daughter. “You make your father so proud,” he wrote.

A book for the good cause

The twin sister of Maximilan bases its story around the daily prayers. What are the dangers facing the planet that have inspired it. “At school I learned that the lazy were on the verge of extinction so I started to pray for them in my evening prayers,” said the girl, in a news release. “I wrote this book to help raise funds for the lazy in teaching children how they can pray and ask for help, two things that they comfort me a lot,” she continued.

Emily Easton, the vice-president of the publishing house, has hooked up with the project of Emme. “When we met for the first time, she was so inspired by his deep desire to share the positivity, and the quiet that her daily prayers have brought him with the other children and their families,” she said.

A jack-of-all

If the girl adds the string of the writer to his bow, it is already that of a singer. From time to time, Jennifer Lopez invites Emme on stage and the audience is never disappointed. When she finds herself under the lights of the spotlight, her shyness disappears, leaving in its place a true performer. In 2020, she has also joined her mother on stage at the Super Bowl. A real little seed star…

