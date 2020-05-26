The daughter of Kim Kardashian Chicago gushes over the hair of the cousin Stormi in a video adorable

Follow the Kousins

Chicago and Stormi’s kindness is worthy of a “KUWTK “ fallout.

Sunday, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner has shared a clip, the adorable daughter of 2 years in the process of chatting fun in a wagon covered in red. In the video below, the toddlers are seen laughing and enjoying cookies while they babble in before in their own language.

However, the moment the most cute came when Chi, which has only two weeks older than Stormi, complimented the hair of his cousin.

“I love your hair,” said Chi to Stormi in by tapping the head of his cousin, who was in the rolls.

“I thank you!!! “Answered softly Stormi.

“THESE TWO 😍🤍 “, Kylie has légendé the video that she shared on her Instagram. Similarly, Kim has posted the clip on Twitter and wrote: “OMG these two ❤️❤️ Stormi x Chi ❤️❤️ “.

Kim also commented on the post Kylie, writing: “The girls are the sweetest! ❤️❤️ “

One of the aunts of Stormi and Chi, Khloe kardashianfrom the springs on the post in the comments section.

“Omg !!!!! The kid babbles is what I expected 😍😍😍😍, ” she said.

Friends of the family, Kar-Jenner Anastasia Karanikolaou, Malika Haqq and Yris Palmer he also commented on the video of Kylie.

“STOP THE !!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍 “, wrote the best friend of Kylie, Stassie. Malika has called the clip ” The sweetest !!!! “while Yris wrote,” Too cute “

Last month, Kylie has shared a video back which has presented the close relationship of the part of the cousin. In the clip, Stormi, Chi, and their other cousin of 2 years, the daughter of Khloe True, played ” Ring Around the Rosie “.

See how the little ones gloussent of joy when they “fall” in the clip below!

