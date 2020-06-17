The daughter of Kylie Jenner poses in A “Vogue” in two years





The PEOPLE – like mother, like daughter? At 2 years, the daughter of the (possible) billion-dollar american and the youngest of the family Kardashian, Kylie Jenner walk a little further in the footsteps of his mom. Stormi Webster sign, Tuesday, June 16, on the cover of the next issue of the Czech edition of fashion magazine Vogue. The image, which brings to the stage next to her mother face-to-face, was captured at a distance, by Luca and Alessandro Morelli, better known under the name of Morelli Brothers, through the phone of the businessman. “Once upon a time, a princess by the name of Kylie Jenner, born in the bosom of the family, the most observed in the world. It has now become the influenceuse the most powerful in the Earth, the mother of Stormi, the mogul of the beauty industry. It would seem that everything she dreams to become a reality,” can be read in support of the A. titled “Bedtime Story” [en français, “Une histoire pour dormir”].

In your account of Instagram, the authors add, as a caption to a photo taken at the shoot: “We are entering a new era with the desire to separate the divisions between the generations and the traditions of the family, of the states through new technologies, taking care of each other.”

The initiative, organized by the 24 coverage of the title, is not the first time that the model of 2 years. She had already taken the pose with her mom and her grandmother, Kris Jenner, for the first page of the Harper’s Bazaar 2019. Related Post: Drake, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner: a love triangle? - Actu Drake The lack of diversity in reported The editorial of the decision, that, in a context in which, during the last two weeks, readers resonate with more intensity than usual in the prestigious fashion magazine to expose its lack of diversity. In social networks, the “Vogue” challenge, a challenge in which the women and men of color, have reproduced their own coverage, has taken such a magnitude that it has pushed Anna Wintour is also described by his former right-hand man as “a person ruthless and incapable of human kindness”, to do his mea culpa. “I know that Vogue has not found sufficient means to increase and to provide space for editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators black, lamented the editor-in-chief of the american edition. We have also made mistakes in the publication of images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant.” See also in The HuffPost: The daughter of Kylie Jenner, the patient before having a piece of candy will make you melt





