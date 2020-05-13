The daughter of Kylie Jenner that patient before having a piece of candy will make you melt

PEOPLE – During the confinement, the parents have tested the patience of their children with a new challenge“a Fruit Snack Challenge”. Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi participated in as you can see in the video above. The challenge is to put in front of them a bowl filled with candy and do wait a few minutes only before allowing them to eat the treats.

Kylie Jenner shared the challenge on his account Instagram in a video. You can see Stormi front of the television with a bowl of chocolates on the coffee table just in front of it. “You can have three, I’ll give them to you, but you’ll have to wait for mom to come back. I’m in the bathroom”, he thus asked his mom. And the little girl resisted, but failed to crack on several occasions…

The first video of this type appeared at the end of the month of April on TikTok. Today, the hashtag of the challenge on the application has been viewed over 2.6 million times.

See also on The HuffPost: Kylie Jenner has created an amusement park of the ephemeral for the 2 years of his daughter