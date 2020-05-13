The daughter of Mila Kunis does not know that she is an actress

Mila Kunis at CinemaCon in Las Vegas — WENN



Wyatt is the daughter 3-year-old Mila Kunis and

Ashton Kutcher and she has never had the opportunity yet to see her mother in a

film. “My daughter has no idea of what I do in life,” admitted Mila Kunis on the set of the Jimmy Kimmel Live as the relays

EOnline.

There is a good reason for this : the kind of movies in which turns Mila Kunis. “I do not even know how to explain what I do as a profession so I don’t know when she will see my movies because none of them are for it. I’m clearly not films for children, ” she added. In fact, when you see his filmography, it’s hard to watch a toddler of 3 years Sex between friends or Black Swan.

The mystery

As a result, the small Wyatt think that the work of her mother is ” getting makeup and hair done “.

If the daughter of Mila Kunis has never seen a movie with her mother, difficult on the other hand move to the side of the 4X3 giants making the promo films of the actress, as the last in date, Bad Moms 2.

“There are posters everywhere in Los Angeles at the moment and she said : “This is absurd, why is mom wearing a santa Claus hat ?” “said Mila Kunis.