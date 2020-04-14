The daughter of Paul Walker (Fast and Furious) makes him a vibrant tribute, sharing a video with an original take on a time adorable with his father

Then you are released if Amber Heard was on the point of going to jail because of Johnny Depp, the beginning of melty fell on a video novel of Paul Walker and his daughter. It is this last which has been posted on his account Instagram to make a vibrant tribute to his father. To recall, the actor Fast and Furious lost his life in a terrible road accident on 30 November 2013, Valencia, California, United States. He has left behind him the Meadow, his daughter, now 21 years old. At the time, the world was saddened by this awful news and many tributes to him had been rendered. His daughter continues to make it exist through its social networks as you can see with the publication below.

With his daughter, Paul Walker was a dad completely gaga ! This is what we can notice when we look at the video shared on Instagram by Meadow. In it, we see the girl trying to scare his father and this seems to be market because it is startled. Follow a crazy laugh and a hug between father and daughter ! This video was shot for one of the birthdays of Paul Walker and the legend of its publication, Meadow wrote : "I didn't share this. But, ultimately, it is good to do". Then, she addressed his father, saying : "I love you". This is a lovely message that may melt the fabric ! At the beginning of melty, we confess that we have been much moved by it.