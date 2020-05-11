The daughter of Sandra Bullock makes a rare appearance in a sequence of emotion

Sandra Bullock was Friday, the guest of Jada Pinkett Smith in his show, “Red Table Talk” on Facebook.

This is a very touching moment that melted the heart of the internet users. Friday may 8, 2020, Sandra Bullock has intervened in the issue Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook, the “Red Table Talk”. The opportunity for two actresses to mention the hard work of the caregivers in this time of sars coronavirus and their honour.

“I’m going to try to say it without crying”

During her stint, the actress and 55-year-old explained that she and her companion Bryan Randall, as well as her two children Louis (10 years) and Laila (8 years), had made a donation of 6,000 masks to the staff of a hospital in Los Angeles. A nurse of this facility, April Buencamino, was also present in the show.

“April, thank you… I will try to say it without crying, but thank you for all that you do, because we have the opportunity to be here and to be home with our families, and it’s all thanks to your hard work. There is not a dinner, or a prayer that goes by without that we send our love and our appreciation and our gratitude because we are safe thanks to you,” said Sandra Bullock.

It was then that the american star explained that there was “someone” who wanted to also say thank you to the nurse : his daughter Laila. The little girl is mounted on the lap of his mother to pass on his message. “Thank you April for all that you do for everyone. Be safe with your family”, has adorably said Laila, causing the shouts softened to Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne.

