The daughter of Will Smith reveals that she could be in a relationship with a man and a woman

Those who follow the daily life of Willow Smith know, the young woman is far from having his tongue in his pocket. At only 18, the one that has been propelled onto the front of the stage by his parents, already manages his career with the hand of a master and tries her hand at different projects. After a movie role in the film I am legend, in which she gave the reply to his father, and a single Whip my hair, tube in the summer of 2010 in the United States, Willow Smith is interested in the world of fashion, offering the luxury of becoming a fashion icon Chanel for 15 years.

A busy professional life that she manages as she wishes, in the image of his personal life, which has already caused much ink to flow across the Atlantic. A few years ago already, when she was aged just 13 years old, Willow Smith was a scandal by posing in a bed alongside an actor… seven years his senior. A controversy which had not at all infatuated the mannequin is very comfortable with her sexuality, as she comes to prove it once again.

Invited in the Red Table Talka show hosted by his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith épanchée on his vision of love, arguing that it could undertake a relationship polyamoureuse. “I think that monogamy prevents it from raising beyond a feeling of insecurity and jealousy“. And then add : “I like as many men as women so I think I would like to have a boyfriend and a girlfriend. I think I might be polyfidèle with these two people. I’m not the kind of people to want to multiply the experience sexual. I focus on the emotional connection“. Honesty disconcerting.

