The day Arnold Schwarzenegger has confessed that do to the pump was as pleasurable as sex

Get pumper is apparently a great source of fun among bodybuilders.

Who said that there was only suffering and sorrow when we exercise. Some find it a pleasure to be immeasurable, like Arnold Schwarzenneger. In the archives learned of its best years by the documentary “Pumping Iron,” the former bodybuilder admits that The Pump was the equivalent to wow an orgasm.

“The greatest feeling you can have in a gym, or the feeling the more satisfactory that we can have the room it is … The Pump. Let’s say you train your biceps. The blood rushes into your muscles and this is what we call The Pump. Your muscles are very tense, as if your skin was going to explode at any moment, it really is too tight – it is as if someone were blowing air into your muscle. It explodes, and it feels really different. This is fantastic.”

“It is also gratifying to me that, uh, enjoy, you know? Like, uh, having sexual relations with a woman and enjoy. And then can you imagine how I am in paradise? I feel the feeling of cumming in a gym, I feel the feeling of cum in me, I feel the fact of cumming backstage when I climb, when I pose in front of 5,000 people. I have the same feeling, so I enjoy day and night. I mean, it’s great no ? So you know, I’m in heaven.”

What is the Pump ?

It is a technical congestion of the muscle used in bodybuilding. It takes a light weight or medium and performs one repetition maximum. This will quickly inflate the muscle and make it the biggest possible, but the effects are short-lived and disappear quickly after the effort. It is somewhere, that some enjoy to call the “gonflette”. However, if it is not a question of strength, it allows the muscle to work in mass and endurance.