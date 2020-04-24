The day that a young Kobe Bryant challenged and sneered at Michael Jordan

It is well known that Kobe Bryant he studied carefully every detail of the game Michael Jordan. Kobe incorporated it into his own repertoire and tried to replicate what you did His Majesty, giving your own personal touch. Even Jordan recognized for years that Bryant would be the only one who could beat him in a one-on-one, as this ‘stole all their movements’.

But beyond what he did on the pitch, the relationship between Jordan and Kobe was always very close. Surely, the 23, the Bulls recognized the passion and determination of the Lakers for becoming the best of the history, and the fact that nothing or nobody was going to stand in his way, not even Michael Jordan.

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan – the Getty



In this sense, Phil Jackson he told the story of how he organized a meeting between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant after a game of the Lakers in 1999. Kobe, far from feeling flattered by knowing who was considered as the best of the story, merely to look at him over your shoulder and call him old.

“They sat in the office of the president and the first thing that came out of the mouth of Kobe was ‘You could be kicked the c*playing one-on-one’. Jordan simply began to laugh, and replied ‘you Know what?, you could… only you could'”told Jackson about this epic interaction between two of the competitors most proficient of the story.

Surely after this conversation, Bryant completed to earn the respect of a Jordan that had already recognized that he was a fan of your game. Since then, engaged in a long and tense friendship, which accompanied him until the end of his days. As the same Michael he asserted in his wake, he became his younger brother.