The day that André Marin soboteó a narrative of Christian Martinoli

It is not a secret that Christian Martinoli maintains a bad relationship with the now driver Fox Sports, André Marín, with whom he shared a cabin on his time in TV Azteca, now the controversial narrator of the tv station of the Ajusco revealed that during a live broadcast Marín tried to boycott his narrative.

Martinoli owner and lord of the Friday Botaneroshe told the curious story behind the game more complicated that it had to tell and the reason it was thanks to his “enemy” number one André Marín

The journalist revealed during an interview for Recordwith Carlos Ponce de Léon was forced to invent the names in the meeting between Santos Laguna and Santos of Brazil as André Marin boycotted the transmission of TV Azteca.

“The most difficult that I have narrated was a Santos Laguna against Santos of Brazil, I had to tell the story of the second time of the inauguration of the TSM, but it was because Marin boicoteaba transmissions and not sent us the names of the alternates, so I had to start making up names, apart Santos of Brazil made nine changes,” he said.

Previously Martinoli had already expressed evil of his former colleague calling it the “Bug” is greater with which he has had to work with.