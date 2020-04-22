The day that Brad Pitt begged Mike Tyson not to hit

In a biography of Mike Tyson, was published the moment that the boxer she met actor Brad Pitt and it was while he was arriving at his home to accompany his wife, Robin Givens, who at that time was detached from the fighter.

It was in 1989, when Tyson noted that his wife came with the famous actor, while he was waiting at home, all of this appears in the book “Undisputed Truth” (The Truth Undisputed), which was written by Larry Sloman, but narrated in the first person.

According to Tyson, was at that time in the process of a divorce from Robin Givens, but still holding sex, so that he clarified that he had gone home: “Quick, what can I say, I was young and missed them. I was in a coma emotional. They had taken my heart and smashed up, all that left me completely overwhelmed. Had No energy to fight or anything”.

Tyson reported that the actor asked him not to hit, well, according to the release, there was only accompanied to Givens for the reading of the scripts: “Brad must have been drunk or something, but I begged them not to hit and told me that they were only reviewing a script. It was not the best way but there I met him. And the truth is that I found it a very user-friendly. I’m not angry with Brad, no way. Clearly we will not keep grudge because, if so, you would not be alive,” he said in his time, Mike Tyson.