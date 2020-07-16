The day that James Brown came in a taxi from Deauville

James Brown, during his concert at the Super Bowl, in 1997, in New Orleans. (JEFF KRAVITZ / FILMMAGIC, INC)

We are in the sixth edition of the Vieilles Charrues, in 1997. The festival, which will begin this evening with Celine Dion, is in full swing. The that is installed, in this moment, in the city, in Carhaix, in central Brittany, about 7 000 inhabitants. The poster : Jane Birkin, Kent, and then Sunday July 6, 1997, Claude Nougaro, and a legend, James Brown. Jean-Jacques Cough, the driver of the story this is the largest festival in France, recalls : “It was our first big success. It was modest at the time, was more than fair.”

The people in Carhaix thought that James Brown would never come, that it was going to be an imitation of Jean-Jacques Cough to franceinfo

The godfather of soul, who was playing in Switzerland the day before, you must close the festival in beauty to the 21 hours of this night. Except that in the airport of Brest this morning, person. “The panic on board ! I was finally able to join Gerard, the producer of James Brownsays the organizer. I was having lunch with Bob Dylan and Charles Aznavour. Then we received a call from the manager of the hotel Normandy in Deauville, in france, who said to me, ‘hey, I’ve got James Brown in front of me, to the hotel.”

The emergency situation : paste it in a taxi to get to Carhaix, a four hour drive… “And when it finally arrived in the dressing room, he began by putting on a pair of slaps to all of the musicians here, because apparently they had lost, remember Jean-Jacques Cough. I think they were a little too washed down the lunch of the noon at Charles-de-Gaulle airport.” The star arrives in extremisat the end of the afternoon. To expect as Claude Nougaro comes on the scene. Except that, again, things are not going as planned. “James Brown came on the stage, in the arms of your lover, during the concert of Nougaro. All the public has seen it. Then, he tried to negotiate : the concert could not take place, but he could do a featuring with Nougaro. What has of course refused.”

We would like to announce that the concert of James Brown could not take place. Jean-Jacques Cough to franceinfo

Although no one believed it, and the legend of the arches. Yes, you are going to mount on the stage. “And then the concert started : wholesale show the american. It is still an incredible moment.” After this episode, Bob Dylan, The Cure, Iggy Pop, New Order, Johnny or Bruce Springsteen will come to Carhaix. The festival is today a great machine, 100% associative, welcoming more than 280 000 people in each edition.