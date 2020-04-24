The day that Jorge Campos asked for a Ferrari to play with THE Galaxy

Major League Soccer saw the light in 1996, the year in which he played his first match in which he began to write his history, which has been nourished by the arrival of great figures and one of the teams that has been characterized by bringing world class players to their ranks, is THE Galaxy, which before Beckham, Zlatan or Chicharitoannounced the signing of its first big star: Jorge Campos.

Fields came to play in the 1994 world cup, precisely in the united States and he came to Major League Soccer with a career consolidated, and as a real world figurebecause of its peculiar style, in addition to their colourful uniforms, they made the archer born in Acapulco take a large amount of fans to where they stop, something that THE Galaxy noticed and was launched by the mexican, he made a curious request to play in the whole california.

The Brody he played his first game in Major League Soccer April 13, 1996, in the victory of THE Galaxy on New York Metrostars, before a Rose Bowl completely filled to see, in large part to Fields, which is why the Monday following the game, the archer mexican came to the offices of the club and asked for nothing more and nothing less than a Ferrari to continue in the Galaxy.

“Jorge Campos came on Monday and said: ‘If they want me to come back next Saturday, I would like to have a Ferrari’. And they gave him the Ferrari,” so what has Sunil Galati, former commissioner deputy of the MLS between 1996 and 1999.

Fields had not only love the fans in the American Union, but also to the officers, who gave in to his request and gave him a pair of luxurious Ferrariwith that The Brody walked by The Angels, enveloped in a good many mexicans, who accompanied him during his matches in Major League Soccer.

Fields in the MLS

The history of Fields in the MLS was not only full of luxuries, if not also of sporting successes, because next to THE Galaxy, the archer mexican, who played some matches as a striker, came up to the great end of the season 1996, which fell to d.c. United, which was consecrated as the first champion in the history of Major League Soccer.

In total, Fields played 59 games in the MLS with the LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire, the club that was transferred in 1998 and won the MLS Cup, since the box of the windy City, he became a champion within his first campaign, defeating precisely to D. C. United in the MLS Cup.