The day that LeBron James chose the three best players of the history

Since the beginning of time there has been an interminable debate about who is the best player in the history of the NBA. Obviously, the respective fans of any era or another will have enough arguments to defend your favorite, if not always this is backed up by the numbers.

However, if there is someone with authority to talk about it LeBron James, those who many considered to be – at least – a player top 5 in the history of the best basketball in the world. For that reason, the King took the audacity of ennumerar their three favorite players in 2013.

LeBron James – Bitbol



James, without hesitation much, he chose a pair of eaves as Larry Bird and Julius “Dr. J” Ervingtwo of the most influential players in the history of the game and of those who emulated many of their movements. In addition, neither short nor lazy, included the very Michael Jordan as the best of the history.

It is well known that James is a regular fan of Her Majesty, and therefore uses the number 23 as a young man. Also, at some point declared that “their motivation was to pursue the ghost that had played in Chicago”, making a clear allusion to Jordan and his legendary Chicago Bulls.

Now, seven years and several trips to the NBA Finals after, it would be interesting to re-ask this question to James. What will influence something in the death of Kobe Bryant?, Do you believe that you have already made merits to enter in this list?, what will continue to be these idols of the old-school three chosen by the King?