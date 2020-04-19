The day that LeBron James showed just how bad that is for the bowling

With the suspension of the season and the uncertain future about whether they will be able to return to play by the pandemic Coronavirus in the world, there is no other alternative that to go, open the cellar and take out the trunk of memories to dust off those stories that can get to have fun in the middle of the quarantine that you will be living.

On this occasion, LeBron James is the protagonist of this particular story that makes it get a little bad with fans. One of his friends from the NBA, Chris Paul, organized a bowling tournament in the inviting great stars of the american basketball.

Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay, Dwayne Wade, and the already mentioned James participated in the tournament. Does the result for The King? A sultry video that saw its low-skill for bowling. As a ‘showman’ was put talcum powder on the hands and threw them into the air, took the ball and, even with a good style, the launched.

The shot of LeBron was going rumbó to the channel, but the gods of bowling, so that will not be ridiculous, you helped its launch only tumbara a pine tree. The spectators erupted in laughter and it was shown that of James are not the bowling but the basketball.

“This is totally different to any bowling alley that I do during the summer with my friends or team-mates. The pressure is different, there are a lot of people here, the lights are bright”, said Chirs Paul.