The day that Matias Almeyda rejected offer from Real Madrid of Spain

Matias Almeyda it has been one of the coaches to be remembered in your step for the Chivas of Guadalajara, the product of the results obtained, that he had in his step for the institution, red and white.

However, the argentine had the opportunity to reach out in his time as a player, one of the most important clubs of the european continent, as it is the Real Madrid of Spain.

Thus was cleared the same Almeyda in an interview with Superfutbol, which rejected an offer from box merengue.

“I was (Alfredo) Davicce of president and in that moment, when I was looking for, every day up the offer for me. Had appeared the Real Madrid and other teams, but I had given my word to the Seville. One day the president called me and told me that I had to define, because the two were paid the same.”

But that was not all, as clarified as it was the time. “I told him that I was going to Seville because I had given him my word. I said, ‘are You sure of what you are doing?’ and I said yes and I went to the Seville. I was a visionary barbarian: Real Madrid was the champion and Seville fell”, ended.