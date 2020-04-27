The day that Memo Ochoa was about to reach one of the most important teams in the world

Since that Memo Ochoa did with the title of The Eagle of America, the young archer was shown to have a level totally high for The Mexican League, a situation that logically attracted a lot of attention from many clubs in Europe, to such a degree that he was almost nothing of signing up with one of the teams with the most renowned all over the world.

In a recent interview with the program “From VAR” in a Podcast his representative revealed that the Paris Saint Germain, followed very near to the goalkeeper of America and were nothing to concretise the negotiations:

“One day they told me that they are already running out of time and that the situation would change radically, because the club were going to buy a few entrepreneurs qatari, so that it remained interested in buying the Memo,but since when you enter this people with money and with the ambitious project, or we response fast, or (just trading); we set a time limit of five days more, not only we could not speak with the PSG, Memo remained suspended for the WADA (World anti-Doping Agency) and FIFA”.

Finally clarified why they accepted the offer of Ajaccio, which was due to the problems that then had to be selected with doping:

“We ran out of time, the Ajaccio kept insisting, Memo knew that the topic of doping and the risk of stay a year without playing, because maybe I was not going to re-open that door of Europe and he took the decision: ‘I I the game there and we will try to find other solutions’. It was a decision that took a lot of work to take it but there was also a lot for where to take”.

Although the talent of our porter gave to a lot more career in Europe for something spend things, at the moment is focused on the team of his loves and we are sure that very soon will give many joys to all the fans that begged for his return.