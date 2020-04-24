The day that Michael Jordan left retirement to one side and appeared by surprise in a workout to humiliate a rookie: “don’t you ever call me for this”

The history of the Chicago Bulls is now dormant thanks to The Last Dancethe documentary ESPN (in Latin america you can see through Netflixthat shows the intimacy and internal that existed during the campaign of 1997-1998, in which the franchise of Illinois won his sixth ring and his second three-peat.
This campaign marked a break within the institution, as after a strong confrontation with general manager Jerry Krause, its main pillars continued their way on other computers. After a year sabbatical, Phil Jackson brought back the glory to The los Angeles Lakers, Scottie Pippen walked off, heading to the Houston Rockets and Dennis Rodman ended up on the Lakers.
Michael Jordanin the face of this situation, chose to withdraw of professional activity for the second time in his career… until the provocation of a rookie made him dust off their running shoes.
The other protagonist of this story is Corey Benjamin, who after excelling at the University of Oregon State was selected by the champions in the first round (pick 28) in the draft of 1998. In that same lottery emerged brilliant athletes, like Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki and Paul Pierce.
“Michael Jordan would have no chance of earning in a 1-on-1. Did very well at the retreat before I came to the team,”, expressed so challenging as a kind of letter of introduction.
This phrase generated a stir in the NBA, even within its own campus for the Bulls. Randy Brown -one of the few veteran survivors of the second three peat- it did not take well to these words and decided to call his friend Michael Jordan for him to give him a lesson the new promise of the franchise.
The November 10, 1999close to a year despupes of your second withdrawal (then I would go back in 2001 to wear the shirt of the Washington Wizards), MJ appeared without notice at the United Center, his home for more than a decade, to prove that the worst thing that you can do to Jordan is his pride.
During his career, from High School to the professionalism, there are an endless number of stories that have a common denominator: there is never a challenge to Michael, or tell you that it is not capable of something. Apparently, Corey never learned it and gave him a lesson in-home.
Despite the surprise at the presence of that many consider to be the best basket player of all time, relegating them to legends of the NBA like Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, or Bill Russell, the players knew the why of his arrival, they were aware of the anger that is contained inside the body of His Airness.
He took the ball and started throwing it out so challenging to the humanity of the young Corey Benjamin. In the early moments of this 1-on-1, Michael did not deploy all of its weapons, as a good hunter used the time to study their prey.
“Do you need a little bit of water, Corey?”, they asked so sobradora and between laughter some of the staff members, who enjoyed the entire repertoire of Jordan to start the race by 6 to 0 above.
Seeing that his opponent was not far, he began to humiliate him. “I’m going to go out there, you know. Come on, follow me”warned MJ the natives of California. In spite of him, his movements, the end of the story was the same: another notation for Mike. “We could be like this all day, there’s nothing you can do”, remarked the two-time winner of the gold medal in the Olympic Games with the Dream Team of the united States.
With the lawsuit is almost settled, he stopped and outlined: “Look around you! Oh tell me what you see!”. In a clear allusion to the flags of champion hung on the walls of the court. Michael Jordan completely changed the history of a franchise that was not the course. He instilled a winning mentality and led her, out of nothing (before his arrival had never been proclaimed champions), to become the third franchise’s most successful in NBA with 6 rings (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998).
After making the basket a winner, and with a Corey is devastated and lying on the ground, Mike let out one last warning: “Don’t call me from retirement to do this again.”
Following its exhibition, the same question crossed my mind of all the journalists who were present: do the legendary number 23 will lower from the ceiling of the United Center to the delight of all the fans of this sport?
To repeated queries, MJ stated that he returned only to say hello to some old friends and downplayed his performance, saying that it was just a game of half court. “There is no possibility. There is no possibility at all”commented to the press.
The career of Benjamin was marked by this confrontation, since it could never win his provocative words with deeds. After three seasons in the Bulls, in which he never managed to stand out, the escort dropped a rung to fall in the D-League (d-League). The NBA will again give a chance, with a contract of days with the Atlanta Hawks in 2003, but the train moved on and again he couldn’t get on. Outside of your country played in the Chalonnais of France, Xinjiang Flying from China, Guaros de Lara of Venezuela and Benfica of Portugal, among others.
After his retirement, Corey has created a non-profit organization, called Basketball Legende. “I would like to bring back some of the things that I to the community. I want to help our children to keep them away from the streets. Be a positive role model and help them to succeed in life. I just want our children to improve. I feel that God put me here to help improve the lives of our children,” explained the former basket player.