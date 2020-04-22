The day that Miguel Herrera was arrested after being goleado

GUADALAJARA – Miguel Herrera, a technician with America, is remembered for his various controversial since I was a player going through his phase as a coach.

Coincidentally one of the lawsuits the biggest impact left him in his time as technical director, is one of the least remembered in the present.

In march 2002, with Herrera as a technician of the Atlantean, the box barca visited the Tecos in stage Three of March. The result was disastrous for the Colts with a loss to the tune of 4-0, but that was not the worst thing for the Atlantean.

During the meeting, Herrera was involved in a lawsuit -something that was common for the strategist – with Germán Arredondo, match referee, who left the Atlantean with two players less, in addition to expelled the own Herrera and scored a penalty dubious in favor of the Tecos.

When the archer Grosso he was expelled, the argentine refused to leave the field. After a melee in which involved the inspector authority and the municipal police, Herrera he was also expelled.

According to witnesses at the meeting, the current coach of the Eagles gave him a kick to the inspector’s authority, so that, in the matter of an assault to a civil authority, Herrera he was taken by police to the separos of the Municipal Police of Zapopan.

The “Louse” was left as stopped, and the directive had to move up to the separos. The former leader Raymundo Palacios he was in charge of going to pay the corresponding fine for that Miguel Herrera out released.

Close to midnight that Saturday, march 24, the coach was released and everything was like a story more to Herrera, who was just beginning to accumulate controversial in your walk as a technical director.