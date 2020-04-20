The day that refused to join a party with drugs and how he competed for his father’s love: premiered “The Last Dance”, the documentary of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan arrives in a Ferrari black at the training center of the Chicago Bulls get ready to search for their sixth championship of the NBA. There is, only, by pulling the ring. Imagining how to face a season that will not be a more. This will be the last for him, his faithful ladero Scottie Pippen, the eccentric Dennis Rodman and of course, the leader’s zen Phil Jackson.
That is one of the first images of The Last Dancethe documentary series of 10 chapters, which will be premiered this Sunday on ESPN in the united States and it is already available all over the world through the platform Netflix.
With a carrying fantastic, which for many people is to become the best document sports audiovisual occurred until today, started with the beginning of the end. In the prelude to the beginning of the 1997-1998 season of the NBA, made boil the inner the main parts of Chicago with the leadership of the team.
“This will be the last year of Phil as a coach for the team”says Jerry Krause in a snippet of episode 1. Who was the man pointed out by Jordan and Pippen? The author’s intellectual and material, of the death sport of, perhaps, the basketball team’s most famous of all time.
Beyond marking the controversial character who interceded in the future of Jordan in the Bulls as the villain of the film, the first chapters of The Last Dance delved into the childhood of MJ in Wellington, North Carolina, the city where he grew up with his brothers in a house away from his parents because both of them were working.
“I would not be here if it weren’t for my brother Larry. He was always with me, next to me, and made me better”he said the former basket player last Thursday in an interview in the program of the american television. The older brother of Jordan marked his adolescence: in the backyard of his house, both starred vicious game of one-on-one that served him Michael to to train in the game.
“We compete for the love of my father”mentioned Jordan in a snippet of the series. James was an employee of General Electric and always pushed their children to be the best that they could. So it was that, as a child, Michael forged a winning mentality that would turn him into a fierce competitor on the tennis court.
With multiple jumps in the time line, the life of the protagonist of the documentary took a break when he left high school Emsley A. Laney to be added to the athletic program of the University of North Carolina. In his first season in the basketball university, Jordan set his team to the national title 1982, a triumph that catapulted him into professionalism.
After being chosen by the Bulls in the third position of the Draft of the NBA of 1984, it quickly became owner of a team without direction. His companions realized that he was the one who could guide them to a better future. But before you start your first season in the league most famous in the world of basketball, Jordan starred in a little-known fact.
The american press from the early 80’s, especially that of the city of Chicago, had referred that the Bulls of that era “they were traveling in a circus of cocaine”since all the players of the site he saw them on holidays and they were accused of consuming drugs.
One day, during the preseason of the team, Jordan began to find their companions in the hotel where it was concentrated. Hit a door and no one answered. Hit another and nothing. Until he came to an entry and someone finally answered him. “Who are you”was heard on the inside. “I am MJ”replied the rookie. “Ah, so you see, happens”, told from the inside of the room on the rising star. Once Jordan opened the door, he was met with a scenario unknown.
“I walked in and almost the entire team was there. And it was like, things that I’ve never seen in my life, you know, as a child. On the one hand there were the ‘lines’, on the other, some smoking marijuana, there were women”told MJ.
What is the decision made after meeting with all his colleagues in this situation? “The first thing I said was, ‘Look, I’m out’, because all I can think of is if they come in and the police arrive to this place, right now, I am just as guilty as all the others who are in this room. And from that moment on, I was more or less alone”added to the story that marked his early days in the NBA with Chicago.
Recently spent the first two chapters of The Last Dancethe series who announced his departure due to the progress of the pandemic coronavirus in the world, that forced the NBA to suspend this season, without knowing if they will be able to resume. With more than 10,000 hours of recorded the season 97-98 -the campaign end of Jordan, Pippen and company with the Bulls – and more than 100 interviews -including two former presidents of the USA-, the last dance was underway.