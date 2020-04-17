The day when Rennes beat PSG in the final of the coupe de France. A game to review

Since that time Rennes was waiting for this victory

During the containment, France 3 Bretagne offers on its website a replay of some of the greatest moments in the history of the sport in Britain. Has review, this Friday, April 17, the final of the Coupe de France 2019 between Stade Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain.

And this time, it is good

The night will be beautiful this April 26, 2019. It’s going to be a long one and the players and their coach, Julien Stéphan wrote a story that rennes are not going to forget.

The night Red and Black

The fans invade the streets of the city. The colors Red and Black are worn by all. The fervor of football is on all the faces.

“It’s historic, extraordinary ! Today, it was deserved !”

The joy in the capital of brittany resonates as much in the Stade de France. This is a team that has won. Koubek the guardian and Hatem Ben Arfa to deliver their responses in the mixed zone.

The keeper of rennes was the hero of shots in the penalty kicks. A moment is always stressful, which has exploded with of joy the stands rennaises at the Stade de France.

A day of cutting ceremony in the form of apotheosis

The players, after having made at least 20 000 people esplanade Charles de Gaulle, waved the trophy at the balcony of the town hall.

Here is the joy of the crowd came in droves to cheer on their heroes. Julien Stéphan, Benjamin Bourigeaud give us their impressions. Hatem Ben Arfa to touch the Cup of France the fans and the audience reacts with fervor.

A moment of communion

The French Cup was aloft on the balcony of the town hall square of Rennes. This moment of communion with a city that was waiting for that for 48 years has been preceded by a presentation of the cup on the Esplanade Charles de Gaulle, in front of 20 000 people at least.

“The size of the club passes a milestone” said Benjamin Bourigaud“it’s been two years since I signed up at the Tennis Stadium, and I see it.”

Coach Julien Stéphan said he is “proud to share it with the fans, who were waiting for this moment for a long time.”

Long-awaited Moment: the cup is finally aloft on the balcony of the town hall, above the place (red and) black of world.

Under a pouring rain, the players of the Tennis Stadium have raised the cup several times, before singing one of the songs favorite of the fans, “who does not jump is not Rennes…”

Our show special

Ertic Pinault and her guests make you enjoy the presentation of the coupe de France with Rennes, mad with joy.

Back on the game

Paris leads 2-1 in the first half-time. The first corner, in favour of Rennes, was hit by m’baye Niang, without success.

It is Paris which opens the score, to the 13‘, on a corner from Neymar, left, delivers a ball to Alves. Only to the outside of the surface, the brazilian surprised the keeper with a gorgeous volley.

In the form, Neymar goes and scores the second goal for PSG in the 22′a superb lob which deceived the goalkeeper. It was the 21st goal of the season for the player.

Some tensions on the ground, in particular between Ramy Bensebaini and Kylian Mbappé. Two yellow cards are given to the first-half to Clement Grenier, the middle of Rennes, and then Marco Verratti (PSG), for a tackle on Benjamin André. And then, just before half-time, a yellow card is given to Neymar after a foul on Ramy Bensebaini.

The Rennes are struggling to develop their game in the face of the ball possession in the PSG but cling to. At 40′, just before the end of the first period, the defender Kimpembe mark against his own camp. This is the first goal for the Tennis Stadium.



Rennes equalised through the corner of Clement Grenier, left side, on Mexer which marked a powerful head in the 66′. All is to be remade for the Parisians.

Three yellow cards in the second period for Angel Di Maria (PSG), Mexer (Rennes) and Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes).

The additional time does not allow clubs to decide.

Extra time and penalty shootouts

Julien Stéphan requests a first change to the Tennis Stadium, and James Lea-Siliki, in place of Benjamin Bourigeaud. at PSG, Colin Dagba leaves his place to Moussa Diaby.

Neymar is injured again at the ankle after the charge of James Leah-Siliki (Rennes) who receives a yellow card.

Mbappé is expelled after it hit the leg of Damien Da Silva with his studs. The PSG is now playing at 10.

The finale of the 102nd edition of the Coupe de France will therefore play in the shootout.

Niang scores the first penalty. The same goes for Cavani. Ben Arfa carried on with a second penalty. Same goes for Areola. Grenier puts a third penalty. Paredes also. Leah-Siliki, former player of PSG, the mark for his new club, Stade Rennes. Bernat the mimics. Followed by Bensebaini and Neymar. Then Sarr. Nkunku misses his shot at goal and losing the PSG.

The Stade Rennes won the Coupe de France ! The ecstasy takes hold of the Stade de France.