the day where he explained the absence of children in his life

Happy birthday ! Bruno Putzulu is celebrating its 53rd anniversary on Sunday, may 24, 2020. If his professional life is no longer a secret to all, his private life remains a great mystery. Discover why he never wanted to have children.

Actor very talented, known to its viewers, especially for his appearances in the movie by Didier Bivel, “Kissing hidden” and the film franco-canadien, Michel Boujenah “Father and Son”.

Bruno Putzulu has been startling revelations about his private life in “The Big Show” on Non-Stop People presented by Alexandra Roost.

The French actor Bruno Putzulu at the opening night of the store Tommy Hilfiger in Paris. | Photo : Getty Images

HIS PROFESSIONAL LIFE

Very passionate about the football like the theatre and cinema, rather it is in the last two that he has invested the most. Bruno Putzulu began his career as an actor at the age of 23 years. Very talented, tireless and a perfectionist, he was soon a great success.

But if he has a schedule loaded, it also has moments of rest. When he is not on stage or on a movie set, Bruno likes to spend his time with his doting mother in Toutainville in Eure. Away from it all in the tranquility, and especially in the house of his childhood.

Bruno Putzulu at the Grand Hotel on the 18th November 2018 in Paris, France. | Photo : Getty Images

“This has been a choice not to have one”

Very discreet as regards his inner life, Bruno Putzulu has made revelations about it. Guest on the tv show “The Big Show” on Non-Stop People, the comedian has agreed to talk a little bit about his family life.

From what he has told, the latter is in a relationship with a woman whose identity remains secret. Then, when the presenter asked him if he had children, the actor of 53-year-old has revealed that he did not have one yet, but it might be a good day.

But the whole thing has its own reasonsand for the actor, if he has ever wanted to have childrenit is because :

“So far this has been a choice not to have one (…), because I would be separated from their mom”

