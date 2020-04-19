The day where Lady Gaga, the Stones, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish have invaded our living room

With his programming dream and his unusually long period (six hours uninterrupted), the event promised to be legendary. After the concerts in the salons of Chris Martin (the first to be played on the #TogetherAtHome), John Legend, or Charlie Puth, Lady Gaga has prepared, with the association’s Global Citizen, a show giant virtual with a dozen superstars as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Elton John, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Idris Elba (who has had the Covid-19) and others to pay tribute to the health workers and encourage people to stay at home.

Presented by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the three leaders with the most influential of the small screen, american, this long program simultaneously broadcast on several media outlets, Saturday, April 18, from 20 hours, French time (the replays are available on the Net), reminiscent of the Live Aid Concert who had gathered, Queen, The Who, Sting, U2, Paul Young, Elton John, etc, to combat the famine in Ethiopia in 1985. Except that, here, most of the headliners have played since their living room, studio, bedroom or bathroom, with very limited means.

All week, Lady Gaga has made phone calls to contractors to encourage donations to the world health Organization. The singer, who has shifted all of its concerts (like all musicians of the planet), as well as the release of his new album Chromaticadue on April 10, “to focus its energy for the benefit of those who are affected by the pandemic,” has also challenged the heads of State (including president Emmanuel Macron on Twitter and helped raise $ 50 million last week from major corporations for the manufacture of protective equipment, and testing. Not surprising on the part of a committed artist for years for LGBT rights, the fight against aids, the harassment, the hydraulic fracturing… She was already mobilized after the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, tsunami in Japan in 2011, hurricane Sandy in 2012.

At 20 o’clock, French time, the program opens images of people in the world applauding the care givers. The actress Jameela Jamil hosts internet users (approximately 700 000 people will be present at all times on the YouTube link of Global Citizen) calling for donations for research and equipment for the protection against Covid-19. Andra Day is the first to sing his hit ” Rise Up “with images of solidarity messages broadcast in split screen. It is really moving. Follow the performance of Niall Horan, Hozier, John Legend, Annie Lennox… Each artist plays a song interspersed with the subjects (a bit watery) on the aid to the HOMELESS new yorkthe difficult social distance with the elderly, the heroes of the pandemic, the more beautiful evidence of love in confinement, calls to respect the safety instructions by stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan, the fun of gym class of the actor Jack Black…

Some are satisfied with the minimalist décor of their living room, but other rival each other in ingenuity to “dress up” their scene. Special Mention for the duo Sofi Tukker in his jungle artificielle (and its rhythms hyperdansants), the milky Way plant-Adam Lambert or video editing good child of the seven members of the pop group, Korean SuperM…

Musically, those who do best are those to the guitar-voice, like Jack Johnson singing in his garden ” Better Together “, accompanied by the cui-cui bird (magic), or Billy Ray Cyrus with his cowboy hat, Sheryl Crow in his studio… For them, the sound is surprisingly good. There is a side MTV Unplugged. For those who are only parserèyour and use a dicesagrereliable melodie (pre-recorded), it verges on the karaoke… Some, disappoint frankly : Rita Ora and his play-back, the Emirati Hussain Al Jassmi without a microphone in front of his synth, the depressing apathetic Kesha, Delilah Montagu, who sings false in the bathroom to the DJ Black Coffee, the messy bedroom of Charlie Puth (with his parents)…

The irish group Picture This is, for him, surprisingly stuck. The musicians get even in the hands at the end of their set (but the pound with the gel just after). Perhaps they are confined together… It was also revealed Finneas without her sister Billie Eilish, excellent composer and producer, but we understand why he is not the singer of the sibling group. On the French side, Christine and The Queens (who has regained his name, apparently) was very inspired with “People, I’ve Been Sad,” but had too much echo on ” Mountains (We Met) “, this is the problem with the house… Finally, the light, Angela has sung in a live setting its tube“Balance your what “with three synths.

Elton John

© screenshot

At 2 o’clock in the morning, the heart of the program finally starts. Lady Gaga enters the stage and sings“Smile” on his white piano. Clearly, there are more means than for the four hours of the previous programmes. Stevie Wonder then in the “scene” with a tribute to Bill Withers, ” Lean On Me “. Paul McCartney, whose mother was a nurse, then moved to the piano to sing ” Lady Madonna “. David and Victoria Beckham introduce their “dear friend” Elton John, who, from his garden (basketballs lying around still behind him), plays “I’m Still Standing” on a grand piano. With its rose-colored glasses with his t-shirt, it is irresistibly pleasing. Ambiance noveltick (small candles and partitions hanging from the wall) in the living room of music of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes when they resume ” What A Wonderful World “. Hasmbiance gothic at Eddie Vedder, singer of Pearl Jam, sitting at the organ. Lizzo retakes“A Change Is Gonna Come “.

© screenshot

Mick Jagger appears now on the screen. It is soon to be joined by Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts “You Can’t Always Get What You Want “. The singer from new zealand, Keith Urban is multiplies to play all the instruments of ” Higher Love “, before being joined by his wife Nicole Kidman. The Nigerian Burna Boy we done move on his ” African Giant “. Jenifer Lopez, sitting on the roots of a tree of light, reproduces to perfection “People” for Barbra Streisand. John Legend (in his shelves at Grammy) sings “Stand By Me “ a duet with Sam Smith. Billie Eilish (who has managed to refresh its roots fluo green) and her brother adjust to their way melancholic “Sunny” on the keyboard Wurlitzer. A nice wallpaper is reflected in the piano of Taylor Swift. Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend and Lang Lang will join Celine Dion for finish on ” The Prayer “.

Since the beginning of the containment, the artists, who can no longer occur and are confined to their homes (like everyone else), are lacking terrible scene and multiply the performance of home-made shared on social networks, with more or less. Elton John and Billie Eilish had delighted their fans on the 29th of march last to the Heart Living Room Concert for America, broadcast on Fox, bringing together also Mariah Carey (accompanied by a choir and a pianist at home obviously) and Alicia Keys

Christine and The Queens re-created every day, a scene in each room where she can push the furniture. Lizzo plays the flute by burning incense. With the launch of its Corona Sabbath (DJ sets daily from her living room with guests such as Rhye, Noah Cyrus and Orville Peck), Diplo said : “a month ago, I was playing in front of 40 000 people, and today, I’m so desperate to have human contact that I implore my neighbors tap on my door to ask me to turn down the sound. “

No doubt, most of these artists do not give us only one desire : to see them in concert as soon as the déconfinement.