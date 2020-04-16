The Dead Don’t Die, one of the coolest movies of zombies ?

The latest film from Jim Jarmusch, The Dead Don’t Die, is now available on Altice Studio. Or how a cast of five stars (Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Iggy Pop, Danny Glover, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, Tom Waits, Chloë Sevigny, etc.) are found to face zombies in the relaxation of the total. What to be dead of laughter.

All is peaceful in the small american town of Centerville, where he never passes anything. Until the day when an awful crime is committed, and the police starts to suspect that… an invasion of the living dead !

In these times of epidemic and containment, the films of the genre are in high demand, lending itself perfectly to the context. And the comedies such as Welcome to Zombieland, Don’t Cut ! or Shaun of the Dead clearly the property where they spend, for a good laugh and to de-dramatize the situation. The Dead Don’t Die is part of this category, with the approach the more phlegmatic never discussed in the face of hordes of zombies. It must be said that with the impeccable Bill Murray (Ghostbusters, A Day Without End… )- in-chief of the police, it should probably not expect anything else… Full of references to films of the genre, and particularly to the works of Romero (The Night of the Living Death, Zombie…), the latest film by the american director of worship Jim Jarmsuch (Ghost Dog : The Way of the Samurai, Only Lovers Left Alive…) is also very rich in gags from pop culture…

A cast of crazy, and the new service WU-ps

With a cast as stylish as the cast of a film of Tarantino, there are actors and actresses well-known on the big screen, who seem to be enjoying themselves like never before in this funny fable. Danny Glover of Lethal Weapon seems finally not “too old for this crap”while the young Selena Gomez come get in on the fun in the great court. And then there’s the shapeshifter Tilda Swinton (The chronicles of Narnia, Doctor Strange…), by far the character with the most lunar of this small band is already out of the ordinary. She plays a embaumeuse at the morgue, who likes to wear makeup to the corpses, and punctures the zombies with great blows of katana, while hiding an incredible secret…

Among the police officers, we find Adam Driver, who became world-famous for his role of Kylo Ren in the last Star Wars. And the door-key to her character is nothing other than a… Destroyeur Stellar ! A detail which shows well all the meaning of the derision present in The Dead Don’t Diewith the singer Iggy Pop zombie addicted to caffeine, or even RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, a delivery driver for a company cleverly became… WU-ps, with the logo that goes well :

While in blockbusters usual, in case of zombies invasion, it’s all about chases, explosions, buffet of side characters for the jaws of the infected, here the fight is in the greatest calm. While the world takes its time, place a replica of it felt good, does not disturb handling of the situation. But is this method works ?

For you to discover by watching The Dead Don’t Die, one of the coolest movies of zombies ever to be filmed, which will be released this Wednesday, 15 April 2020, at 20: 50 on Altice Studio, which is accessible from your box SFR.