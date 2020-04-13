the death of an icon design Italian shoes

He was 84 years old and his death was due to complications related to the coronavirus. Symbol of the shoes made in Italy, their family name will continue to force the hand of his son and heir, of the office, Gianvito Rossi, and the feet of celebrities they liked.

Sergio Rossi, “the king of the shoe” made in Italy “.

The fashion industry has lost one of its names that are most relevant: Sergio Rossi, the iconic designer of Italian shoes.

It had been several days that I was hospitalized for various health problems at Cesena, in Emilia-Romagna, but the Coronavirus would have been the possible cause of death. Your child Gianvito Rossi, now at the head of the family-owned company, has provided the new.

The model Hilary Rhoda in a campaign of Sergio Rossi 2015. Photo: Fotonoticias.

His company has been one of the Italian companies to react jointly to the crisis of the COVID-19 in Italy, thanks to a donation of € 100,000 to the hospital ASST “Fatebenefratelli” Sacco of Milan, and to the realization of the total income obtained from its web page SergioRossi.com during a week in march for the fight against the pandemic.

Sergio Rossi inherited the business from his father and now his son, Gianvito Rossi, took over the family business. Photo: Instagram.

The story of a legend

Sergio Rossi – recognized as the “king of shoes” made in Italy “- was born in 1935, in San Mauro Pascoli, and grew up there, accompanying his father in the trade of shoemaker, which he inherited naturally and for its own account of the years 50.

At the end of the 60’s had its brand Sergio Rossi, and was not slow to turn his store into an icon of the luxury shoe. In the 80s, he has collaborated with Gianni Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Azzedine Alaïa.

Kate Beckinsale, a fan of shoes of Sergio Rossi. Photo: Fotonoticias.

Nicole Kidman has walked many times on the red carpet with designs of Sergo Rossi. Photo: Instagram.

For him, the shoe was an integral part (not an accessory) of the female figure, and I had no other way to design this by hand, from a design created with details that are solid and bold and inspired by the extravagance and exuberance.

Its peculiarity was the shoe high-heeled consecrated in the 90’s and that would be then adopted as a common cause by other creators of luxury shoes, such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Audrey Tatou with shoes by Sergio Rossi. Photo: Fotonoticias.

Taylor Swift “at the feet” of Sergio Rossi, the name which has made the size of the shoe is made in Italy. Photo: Instagram.

“Sergio was one of the main strengths of the industry and of the Italian design. Product of wonderful things. This is a huge loss for the industry of the shoe, ” said Manolo Blahnik.

The star “at your feet”

Many celebrities and leaders of fashion in recent decades have been faithful fans “at the feet” of the shoemaker who is already a legend, like Suzy Menkes, Olivia Palermo, Paris Hilton, Nicole Kidman, Priyanka Chopra and Scarlett Johanssonto, among others.

“It was a teacher who loved women and was able to capture the femininity of a woman in a unique way, creating the perfect addition to the leg of a woman through his shoes “, he wrote Ricardo Sciutto, current group CEO, Sergio Rossi on the Web site of the house and under the title ” Grazie Sergio “.

Dua Lipa with the seal of the Italian shoes Rossi. Photo: Instagram.

Cameron Diaz on the red carpet with Sergio Rossi. Photo: Fotonoticias.

“It was the founding inspiration of our dream”, concluded the text of tribute.