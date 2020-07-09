The death of Ennio Morricone – “And the Oscar goes to…”

The Academy of the Oscars has been quite pleasant vis-à-vis the Italian master, who, though a composer of over 200 film soundtracks, won his first and only Oscar in the year 2016, at the age of 87 years. Clear Rigoli

Ennio Morricone was awarded belatedly for his work. KEYSTONE/DPA/Joerg Carstensen

88and Oscar dates back to February of 2016 will be recorded in History as the final coronation of the extraordinary career of Ennio Morricone. It is after 5 appointments and around 60 years in the service of the cinema that the Italian composer, has been finally rewarded by the precious statuette. The one that we thought was definitively rejected by the Academy of the Oscars, which has finally managed to convince with the music of the film by Quentin Tarantino The Eight Guys. In the announcement of his victory, the first thoughts of Ennio Morricone she had returned to her seat partner and a direct competitor of John Williams, who is already earning 5 times and regarded as the greatest composer of movies of all time. The two monsters of sacred music were exchanged in a sincere hug before Ennio Morricone takes the stage to lift his precious Oscar in front of a room in admiration. Prior to this consecration well-deserved, the Italian, the teacher seemed to be a true anomaly in the world of film music. John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Alexandre Desplat, John Barry, Howard Shore, James Horner… all of his contemporaries had already raised at least one time, the holy grail of cinema.