The death of Joel Schumacher, the director, very rough

Among the films that exalt the vengeance of legitimate successes of box office fails, and the production of the finest and consummate all the same, the american film director will be able to, many times, create events, sometimes very negative and critical, and more greeted each other a few more times.

Joel Schumacher died on the 22nd of June, at the age of 88 years. So this is the time of the balance sheet for the american director, not always unanimously, far from it. It’s certainly not an author, Schumacher was not really is not a good director blockbusters : your Batman Forever (1995), the third adaptation of the film – that is not linked to a television series of the adventures of Man-Bat, continues to be a farce quite bland (less bland that the interpretation of Val Kilmer in the title role), and its sequel, Batman & Robin (1997), always breaking records of bad press – the famous scene of the Bat credit card that traumatized generations of spectators and being a failure, more artistic that the public, recorded in the annals of the the box-officeto the extent that it took the hero of the big screen for all the same eight years. ” I have participated in the murder of Batman“said George Clooney, his interpreter – not exciting or passionate – in this movie, hardly memorable.

At the risk of hurting those who love him, we also confess that the science-fiction film on the smallest budget Experience forbidden (1990) can be a little difficulty, from its scenario, very forced : five medical students – Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin, Oliver Platt – is there cause of the judgments of the heart, to explore the territory sensément present after death. Immediately after the electrocardiogram of flat surface, that have come together, in the face of his worst memories. Why ? So that comes to haunt them after waking up. And it is not only a stage… It does not extend, however, in Bad company (2002), buddy movie absolutely poor where Anthony Hopkins gentle and Chris Rock, the storyteller combine to counteract we do not know what that is a criminal threat. In the same way, the film-concept The Game Of Telephone (2003), where Colin Farrell trapped in a phone booth, is run by a snipermay not be too convincing, the cynicism of the main character, he pointed out, it resembles something that the argument of the film…

A base is sometimes questionable

Slightly marked as the ringleader of the band of blockbustersJoel Schumacher was the best at the time of directing films with a little more background clearly expressed ? Not always… If the author of detectives of the novels of John Grisham, it provides the means to sign a film of suspense, sympathetic with The Client (1994), where shine Susan Sarandon and Tommy Lee Jones, which only allows the propagation, the output of the The right to kill ? (1996), thriller at the bottom of the test (Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey), where the defense of a black father (Samuel L. Jackson) who killed the rapist of his daughter, only serves in the end to praise the merits of the death penalty. A mix of songs that some describe as atrocious.

These ideas are not saving any of 8 mm (1999), in which the research of Nicolas Cage in around a snuff movie (or ” the film that shows a murder real “) suggests that the end of the film of the directors metro the dark themes and atypical (you can see the works of the Strange Festival in Paris), we are able to go up to the crime, if they pay dear. The only solution to this evil : the revenge of the person. Not ragoûtant. But the film benefits, twenty years after its launch, a certain “capital” nanar “, it can be fun to look at, adopted at the twentieth degree, of course.

And the very poorly received No one is perfect(e) (2000), in which Robert De Niro, the wounded, to re-educate you with his neighbor, a transvestite played by Philip Seymour Hoffman, appears in the final, a lack of delicacy, in spite of a lighter side.

The good movies

Then, Joel Schumacher, nothing really to keep ? Inaccurate. If D. C. Cab (1983), his second feature film, it fails in all the world during its launch, and if the change bit for their third, St. Elmo’s fire (1985), with her fourth feature film, Lost generation (1987), that something is happening : the story of a teenager, a young child of divorced parents in a small american town in a motorcycle gang (actually vampires), it has success, puts the light in their young players, and remains enough of a cult. Even with a remake television series to come out soon, in the chain of The CW (the one that extends Riverdale)…

If Cousins (1989) and The Choice for love (1991), that follow, once again, with less success, a second event occurs, with the output of Free fall (1993). Not free of defects, and the lines too exaggerated, this film, however, offers a dive very interesting in the wake of a man who has gone mad, who abandons his car one morning in a traffic jam, is recovered weapons following an altercation unfortunate, and it runs through your city with one goal : to go to see his daughter, he does not have the right to visit, due to his mental state is not stable. Very well played by Michael Douglas, had been opposed by Robert Duvall, and in the heart of the discussions at its output, Free fall mark by the scenario pretty dry, it sticks to the skin of the main character to feel better its crazy.

New film hailed as a success a couple of years later for Schumacher, with Tigerland (2001). Immersion in a training camp for young american soldiers before leaving for the Vietnam War, which is also the movie’s revelation of a young actor, since he became a star : Colin Farrell. Here in the skin of the newcomer against the established system is broken teeth. A production acclaimed by the critics, this time.

And then Schumacher to book a last good movie with Veronica Guerin (2003), in which Cate Blanchett, outstanding, embodies an irish journalist willing to do anything to report significant traffic in illicit drugs, in the decade of the 90’s in Dublin. In this case, it is all about the actress that annoys the spectators and journalists.

The last years of the career of Schumacher are less outstanding, after 2003 : poor reception for his transposition of the musical comedy inspired by the The phantom of the opera (2004), which is described as heavy, looks a little excited about The Number 23 (2007), film anxiety and suspense where Jim Carrey plunges into the middle of a nightmare, and the reactions seem to be tired in front of Twelve (2010), polar in the background of the drug, and in front of Break-in (2011), the last feature film for the film signed by Joel Schumacher – with particular casting Nicole Kidman – a scene of hostage-taking very little appreciated. A race curious, in the end, not always stimulating (among the pathos, the dubious idea, the lack of finesse), but with few successes.