The death of Kelly Preston, her husband John Travolta pays tribute to him – Actus Ciné

The american actress Kelly Preston, died Sunday, July 12 of breast cancer. She had had several supporting roles in Twins, Jerry Maguire, or Christine. She was the wife of John Travolta from the filming of “the Experts” in 1989.

John Travolta, announced in the July 12 death of his wife, Kelly Preston, at the age of 57 years old of breast cancer. The couple met on the set of the Experts (1989), a comedy in which two Americans preparing to open a nightclub in Nebraska are brought to the U. R. S. S. by a KGB spy to learn how to agents soviet to be “plugged in” as Americans.

Preston had also played the girlfriend of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twins, and supporting roles in Jerry Maguire, or Christine de John Carpenter. In 1999, she gave a response to Kevin Costner in For love of the game. She had just finished the filming ofOff the Railsthe story of four fifty years of deciding to make the tour of Europe, and one of them, deceased, is replaced by his 18 year old daughter, which makes his last will. Completed, this comedy still has no release date.

Kelly Preston had shared the poster with her husband in six feature films, including Battlefield Earth, From Paris with Love or the biopic Gotti. Her husband paid tribute to him in these terms :

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that my beautiful wife, Kelly, lost her two-year battle against breast cancer. She fought bravely with the love and support of many people. My family and I will be eternally grateful to his doctors and nurses at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the medical centers that have helped him and many of his friend s and relatives who were at his side. The love of Kelly and her life will always be in our memories. I’m going to take the time and be present for my children who have lost their mother, please, forgive me in advance if I do not give news for a while. But I know that I feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead, as we serve. With all my love, JT.”

