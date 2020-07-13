The death of Kelly Preston (Jerry Maguire, Twins), the wife of John Travolta

The death of Kelly Prestonthe wife of John Travoltathat has been showing of more than 40 movies during his acting career. The u.s. 57 years of age, mother of his three children, succumbed to breast cancer that she fought for two years.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife, Kelly, lost her two-year battle against breast cancer“he shared with sadness John Travolta. “She led a courageous fight with the love and support of so many people. My family and I will be eternally grateful to their doctors and their nurses at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, all medical centers that had helped her, as well as many of their friends and loved ones who have been at your side“.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1962, Kelly Preston appeared in the film in Christine (1983) John Carpenter, Jerry Maguire (1996) with Tom Cruise, The twins (1998) with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jack Frost (1998), with Michael Keaton, or even For the love of the game (1999), Sam Raimi with Kevin Costner.

She gave him the answer to her husband in several films (Battlefield Earth, Old Dogs, Gotti…). Like John Travolta, she was a member of the church of scientology.

Your daughter, She has made a touching tribute on instagram.