The death of Kelly Preston : rain-a tribute to the wife of John Travolta died at the age of 57 years

Sunday, July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston lost his long battle with cancer at the age of 57 years. If her husband, John Travolta, and their daughter, Ella, have been expressed on social media, many stars have also wanted to bear witness to his affection for the actress.

The all-Hollywood pays tribute to him today… Sunday, July 12, 2020, the wife of John Travolta, Kelly Preston, lost his life at the age of 57, after a long battle against breast cancer. Inconsolable, the star of The fat wanted to express their grief on social networks. In fact, he participated in the life of the blonde for almost thirty years. In the title of a photograph of the mother of his three children, John Travolta revealed : “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife, Kelly, lost her two-year battle against breast cancer. She led a courageous fight with the love and support of many people (…) the love and life of Kelly will remain in the memory. I’m going to take the time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, forgive me already if you will not hear from us for a time. But I know that I feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and less to come, as we guérirons.“

If the star is 66 years of age, is in mourning, many celebrities have also wanted to pay tribute to Kelly Preston through the social networks. To start with the actor and director, new zealander Russell Crowe, who shared a tender story about Twitter : “Kelly Preston. I don’t remember where, but we met for the first time at the end of 1992. A person so charming. In 1995, we had a hearing together for the film Breaking, Salma Hayek has landed the role. I don’t have much to do, but when this was the case, she still had that spark in his eyes.“Josh Gad, who lends his voice to Olaf in The snow queen for his part, said : “I’m in a state of absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to learn that she died at such a young age. My heart is with John Travolta and his whole family. What is a loss.“Under the shock, the ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, has revealed that she remembered Kelly Preston as the “a soul bright, a talented actress, and a mother and a loving wife.“

The stars in a state of shock on learning of the death of Kelly Preston

Since the announcement of his death, more and more celebrities take the floor. Daniel Dae Kim, known for having played in the series Lost and Hawaii 5-0he returned in the filming of the movie For the Love of the Game in 1999, revealing that he has been “luck“to work with the actress : “We were shooting in cold weather in Colorado, but it could not have been more welcoming or kinder to a young and nervous actor trying to do his best. I’ll never forget it.“In the comments section of the tribute to John Travolta to his wife, Mariah Carey has made known to us : “I send you much love at this time so heartbreaking…“Finally, Selma Blair has shared : “I hold you all in my heart. Your wife, your life partner was a beautiful soul. What a team they were. She will be greatly missed.“

