The death of Sebastian Athié, the star of Disney : the causes of death revealed : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

It is a sad new that you have learned all the fans of the movies and series Disney Channel, Saturday, July 4, 2020. The mexican actor Sebastian Athié, who played in the series Soy Moon and Ounce, is death. It is through the publication of instagram, the chain of american Disney made this announcement : “Rest in peace Sebas. His art and his eternal smile. It is with great sadness that we mourn the disappearance of Sebastian Athié. We will always remember his enormous talent, his camaraderie, his professionalism, but above all, his enormous heart. We join his family, his friends and his fans to say goodbye“one can read in the caption of a photo of the actor of 24 years.

Your family takes the word and reveals the causes of his death

If the causes of its demise had not been revealed until now, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Cristina Chaparro, the manageure Sebastian Athié has decided to take the word on Instagram, to share a message of the family. “I am sharing this post at the request of the family of Sebastian Athié, because they do not have the opportunity to do so in its official website : ‘We communicate officially that Sebastian is he died of a heart attack occurred during one of their training sessions in the open air, on the 4th of July. He was in an excellent state of health and we are devastated by this terrible tragedy,” she began, “Sébastián loved his work and he has prepared and trained again and again to give the best of himself. We would like to thank you deeply for the many marks of affection that we receive in these difficult times”. The Disney family is once again struck by a terrible tragedy.

In fact, the July 6, 2019, Cameron Boyce,[actorvistoenlaserie[comédienvudanslasérie[actorvistoenlaserie[comédienvudanslasérieJessie or even in the movies Friends forever 1 and 2 to the side of the actors Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek, ed.]he died at the age of 20 years, due to the large and severe attacks of epilepsy.

