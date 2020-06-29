The death of Steve Bing : his son Damian breaks the silence and speaks of this “very strange situation”

A couple of days after the disappearance of Steve Bing, his son Damian, born of his romance with Elizabeth Hurley, captured his account of Instagram to thank those who support them in this painful ordeal.

You said a little close to each other, and yet… the 22 Of June, Steve Bing, was found dead after a fall of 27 floors in Los Angeles. A tragic death of Elizabeth Hurley, who had lived many years with the producer of 55 years, and with whom he had his only child, Damian. However, if he had refuted to be the father of the child during the pregnancy of the actress, this seems to be very affected by the death of Steve Bing, as he shared in a message, released on Instagram.

“I would like to thank all of you for your kindness, and touch, in these last days. Your love and support has helped me during this difficult timeso wrote the young man of 18 years. I will always remember your kindness. It is a very strange situation and I am very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends was phenomenal”concluded.

A new “devastating” to Elizabeth Hurley

It is a whisper that the father and the son he had never known because, among other things, that Steve Bing do not want to recognize Damian Hurleyit was found that the producer had, however, suggested Elizabeth Hurley him to pay the maintenance of more than € 100,000 a year. The actress refused, saying that he does not want to, while when she was pregnant, she and Steve Bing were not in an exclusive relationship. However, since some years ago, the producer seemed to be of the revenue in the life of his son, in particular, to allow him to touch her inheritance, as explained in Elizabeth Hurley in a tribute sent to your ex-partner. “The last time we talked, it was all for the 18th birthday of our son. This is a new and devastatingshe writes under the shock. During this past year, we have been returned to their loved ones”.

