The death of Steve Bing : his son Damian breaks the silence and speaks of this “very strange situation”

A couple of days after the disappearance of Steve Bing, his son Damian, born of his romance with Elizabeth Hurley, captured his account of Instagram to thank those who support them in this painful ordeal.
You said a little close to each other, and yet… the 22 Of June, Steve Bing, was found dead after a fall of 27 floors in Los Angeles. A tragic death of Elizabeth Hurley, who had lived many years with the producer of 55 years, and with whom he had his only child, Damian. However, if he had refuted to be the father of the child during the pregnancy of the actress, this seems to be very affected by the death of Steve Bing, as he shared in a message, released on Instagram.
“I would like to thank all of you for your kindness, and touch, in these last days. Your love and support has helped me during this difficult timeso wrote the young man of 18 years. I will always remember your kindness. It is a very strange situation and I am very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends was phenomenal”concluded.
A new “devastating” to Elizabeth Hurley
It is a whisper that the father and the son he had never known because, among other things, that Steve Bing do not want to recognize Damian Hurleyit was found that the producer had, however, suggested Elizabeth Hurley him to pay the maintenance of more than € 100,000 a year. The actress refused, saying that he does not want to, while when she was pregnant, she and Steve Bing were not in an exclusive relationship. However, since some years ago, the producer seemed to be of the revenue in the life of his son, in particular, to allow him to touch her inheritance, as explained in Elizabeth Hurley in a tribute sent to your ex-partner. “The last time we talked, it was all for the 18th birthday of our son. This is a new and devastatingshe writes under the shock. During this past year, we have been returned to their loved ones”.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
2/9 –
Steve Bing – Jane Fonda leaves its traces in the “Chinese Theatre” in the framework of the “TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, April 27, 2013.
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
3/9 –
Retro – the Death of the producer Steve Bing, the ex-Elizabeth Hurley and father of Damian Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian, poses with Valentino Giammetti in Athens, Greece,on August 8, 2018.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
4/9 –
Steve Bing – Jane Fonda leaves its traces in the “Chinese Theatre” in the framework of the “TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, April 27, 2013.
© © MCI / KCS PRESSE
5/9 –
Actress Elizabeth Hurley is coming to Gossip Girl set with her son, Damian Charles Hurley, on July 28, 2011 in New York city, New York. Damian’s father is a businessman Steve Bing. PTR
© © MCI / KCS PRESSE
6/9 –
American real estate developer, film producer, and philanthropist Steve Bing to wait for the Opening of the Plenary Session: A Call to Action ” of the Clinton Global Initiative in the Metropolitan Ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel, on September 24, 2008 in New York City, New York
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
7/9 –
Steve Bing, RIP (1965 – 2020)
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
8/9 –
Steve Bing, RIP (1965 – 2020)
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
9/9 –
Steve Bing, RIP (1965 – 2020)