The death of Steve Bing, that is going to inherit his huge fortune ?

Monday, June 22, 2020, Steve Bing died after falling 27 floors in Los Angeles. Millionaire, the entrepreneur possessed a colossal fortune. Their children, Damian Hurley and Kira Bonder, they were in his will ?

The announcement of his death was a huge shock for your loved ones… Monday, June 22, 2020, the hollywood producer and businessman Steve Bing, had a fall on the 27th floor of the building that cost him his life. While the causes of his death have yet to be revealed, the way that suicide would be the preferred option. If a bereavement is always difficult, the sudden death of a millionaire could rekindle a family feud on the question of whether their two sons, Damian Hurley and Kira Bonder will inherit the wealth of the family.

While the business man leaves behind him $ 600 millionit seems that his father, Dr. Peter Bing is willing to do anything for Damian and Kira not to touch a single penny of this sum. In effect, this last was said last year that Damian had no right to touch this money, because he had not met with his father. Outside, it seems that Steve Bing was indeed a relationship with his son. If Peter Bing was entrusted to the british site that did not see Damian, and Kira as their grandchildren, Steve Bing had everything ready for their children to inherit his wealth in the case of a misfortune. If we do not know today if the employer had made a will, california law provides, however, that the surviving children will inherit normally of an estate, regardless of what happens.

“We were once close”

The announcement of the death of Steve Bing, Liz Hurley has shared a message disturbing in social networks : “The last time we talked, it was all for the 18th birthday of our son. This is a new and devastating. During this last year, we were once close to.“For his part, Damian has posted on Instagram : “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all those who have been in contact with me after the devastating news. I try to respond to as many of you as possible, but I know that I will always remember your kindness. It is a very strange and confusing, and I am very grateful to be surrounded by my family and friends was phenomenal.“

