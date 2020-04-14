the death of the actor Hans Meyer at the age of 94 years

The actor Hans Meyer died at the age of 94 years on Friday, April 3, at his home in Neuilly-sur-Seine in the paris suburbs. As stated by one of his close friends, his death is not linked to the coronavirus. Hans Meyer was an actor in South Africa has turned to the greatest French directors and international. In 1966, he played a German officer in the comedy cult of Gérard Oury : La grande vadrouille. A film in which he had kept a memorable souvenir, as he had entrusted to our confreres The Dispatch in 2013 : “I still talking about it a lot ! I have this memory : Bourvil was dropping on me and my fine black suit SS a bucket full of paint – in fact, of the lime. For four days, Bourvil me threw a bucket of lime ! We washed my costume every night !”.

Barry Lindon, The Adventurers, Pierrot le fou …

Hans Meyer was first a model before entering the cinema in 1965, to Jean-Luc Godard in Pierrot le fou, alongside Jean-Paul Belmondo. It was found Bébel in The Beautiful Philippe de Broca in 1973. In 1967, he gave the reply to Alain Delon and Lino Ventura in The AdventurersRobert Enricoa. He then turned to Stanley Kubrick in Barry Lindon in 1975. His career has been exported to the international, where he shared the poster with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kalidor, la légende du talisman in 1985. Accustomed to roles of villains, Hans Meyer gave a reply to Michael Youn in La Beuze ” in 2003, a film directed by François Desagnat. He was last seen on screen in 2014 Cruelfrom Eric Cherrière.

Side heart, Hans Meyer has had a love affair with Anny Duperey, as he confided to The Dispatch : “We played both in Koenigsmark and I had a trac fou, as I stayed silent. It was she who encouraged me to fall in love with it ! She was a dancer and so beautiful – the rest of the story was just as much…”.