The death of the actor shakespeare, Ian Holm, lord of the Hobbit of the Lord of the rings

The fellowship of the Ring is in mourning. The british actor Ian Holm, who played in the Chariots of fire Hugh Hudson, Alien of Ridley Scott, but that was mostly Bilbo Saquet in the saga of Peter Jackson The Lord of the rings he died at the age of 88 years.

In the press release written by her agent, Alex Irwin, published by the daily The Guardianyou can read: “Sir Ian Holm died this morning at age 88. He died in peace at the hospital in the company of their loved ones. He was charming, adorable, very talented. He will be greatly missed “. As is also indicated The Guardianthe actor was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Born on 12 September 1931 in Goodmayes, Essex, the young Ian Holm joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1960. Your role in the work of Harold Pinter in the theatre, Aldwych, London, earned him the Tony Award for best actor in a play in 1967.

His performance in the Royal Shakespeare company led him to be noticed by the film. Theatre actor, confirmed, made their first steps in front of the camera, in 1966, when the BBC offered him the role of richard III in The War of the Roses (The War of the Roses). And then who plays in the tv series The Body snatchers.

A fear of android Alien

His screen career was launched. In 1968, it plays in The Man of Kiev John Frankenheimer, then this is going to be in Oh God ! what a lovely war Richard Attenborough. Appears in a dozen films in the 1970s, including The paw of the lion (1972), Richard Attenborough, or Terror on the Britannic (1974), Richard Lester.

But it is the young Ridley Scott, who offers him a decisive role. A android ambiguous in its science-fiction film horror Alienlaunched in 1979, along with Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt and John Hurt. In the skin of the science officer Ash, lan Holm is outrageous, and scary as hell. The most dramatic of the image remains the time when Holm talks very quietly of this “eighth passenger” is going to destroy everyone on the boat, leaving welling from its mouth a milky white liquid similar to the blood…

A first consecration with Chariots of Fire

But it was in 1981 that comes in the consecration. In Chariots of fire Hugh Hudson, Ian Holm embodies Sam Mussabini, the trainer of the two cross-country riders English in the race for the olympic Games of 1924. The soundtrack of the beautiful and evocative Vangelis remained in all memories. Holm is nominated for an Academy Award and won the Bafta for best actor in a supporting role for his performance coach with a big heart.

Also appears in Greystoke in 1984, together with Christophe Lambert, the learning for the future of Tarzan how to behave well in the society. And he plays also in the extraordinary Brazil Terry Gilliam in 1985.

In 1989, Kenneth Branagh embarked with him in Henry V, a film adaptation of William Shakespeare. He embodies the character of Fluellen, the welsh captain who led the campaign in France with the army of king Henry V during the Hundred Years war.

His living spirit was always hand-in-hand with a flash of mischievous in his eyes. Alex Irwin

The title of sir by the queen of England in June 1998, Ian Holm participated in major hollywood productions, where he is often a figure of a wise man or scholar. He played a priest of propagation in The Fifth Element (1997) by Luc Besson.

Bilbo Saquet, the role that the fact of entering in the legend

It is the aristocrat Sir William Gull in From Hell (2002) the brothers Hughes, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Alan Moore. In The Day after Roland Emmerich, who assumes the role of a famous climatologist. It will be even a mathematician in the biopic of Martin Scorsese, Aviator (2005), which represents the portrait of the billionaire businessman Howard Hughes, which appear in the guise of Leonardo DiCaprio.

But the general public is drawn particularly to his interpretation of Bilbo Baggins in the trilogy of Peter Jackson The Lord of the Rings adapted from the saga of the fiction of J. R. R. Tolkien, published in 2001, with Elijah Wood in the role of Frodo and Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn. In 2012, he reprises his role of Bilbo Baggins, old age, in a new trilogy adapted from Bilboand always carried out by the new zealander Peter Jackson.

His agent Alex Irwin is not wrong when he wrote: ““Sir Ian was known throughout the world for his career extremely impressive and varied. He was a genius on stage and screen, who has won many awards and was beloved of film-makers, the public and their colleagues. His living spirit was always hand-in-hand with a flash of mischievous in their eyes “.