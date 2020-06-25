The death of the director Joel Schumacher, who died of cancer at the age of 80

He fought for more than a year against cancer. The director of Experience forbiddenfilm in which he directs Julia Roberts, has finally made the weapons as come to announce to their families. He is off to New York, where he was born 80 years before.

He must not reduce his career to his two Batmanthis would be cruel. And too simplistic. But instead of seeing this man, an orphan of father since the age of 4 years, as one of the figures from the thriller of the 90’s. And especially as one of the great developers of talent, Demi Moore, Charlie Sheen, going by James Spader or Kiefer Sutherland. All the actors called the Brat Pack, this band of brats named in reference to the famous Rat Pack of Sinatra passed by in front of your camera.

After studying fashion design, Joel T. Schumacher, says Joel Schumacher, discovers the world of television and film. Debut with a bang as he designs the costumes for the films of Herbert Ross and Woody Allen in particular.

But it was not until 1981, that this son of a protestant of German origin and a jewish native of Sweden, directed his first film, The Woman who shrinks, science-fiction film adaptation of a famous novel by Richard Matheson. He knows his first success with the comedy, St. Elmore’s Firewith Demi Moore and Rob Lowe. Prior to participating in the genre of the noir novel with the same handful of actors in Lost generation, a parable vampiric in which Kiefer Sutherland plays the band leaders. The Actor will be the face of Julia Roberts Experience forbiddenin 1991, produced by Michael Douglas. A public success, but not a masterpiece in the eyes of the critics. In the beginning especially thrillers psychological that Joel Schumacher was going to become the great specialist. With Free Fallin the even Michael Douglas dark body and goods in the skin of an average American. And then, through their adaptations are very effective of the novels of John Grisham. The Clientwith Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones and Mary Louise Parker. But also The right to Kill ? with Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson and Sandra Bullock.

After a couple of detours for the romantic comedy and the melodrama, and then the realization of clips, especially for groups of INXS and The Samshing Pumpkins, the filmmaker takes a ride on the side of super-heroes. Warner chose him to replace Tim Burton on Batman Forever. A cardboard box from the office. A disaster for the purists. More sad still in front of the fourth component which is also given, Batman and Robin , with George Clooney as Batman, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze and Uma Thurman as poison Ivy. The franchise was then back to normal by Christopher Nolan in 2005 with Batman Begins. Schumacher is going to lose, if not his reputation, at least a lot of credit in the cutthroat world of Hollywood.

Then, it removes from the study, so two independent films. A violent thriller 8 mm with Nicolas Cage in the role of a researcher in a background of a snuff movie. Before a screwball comedy, No one is perfect(e)with Robert De Niro and Philip Seymour Hoffman. The camera The Game Of Telephone the give in the saddle with his staging’s minimalist. Being a psychological thriller. Adaptation, the fifth novel of Gaston Leroux, the The phantom of the Operato mark the beginning of the end of his career in the cinema. That ended in a terrible failure in 2007 with Number 23, turnip horrible but especially horrible in which is also darker, Jim Carrey.

It ultimately depends on the tv that Schumacher takes a liking to his craft of directing several episodes of House of Cardsthe series, produced by his friend David Fincher. In an interview in 2017, Schumacher had made amends. He confided to Vice he wanted to “apologize to all the fans disappointed” by Batman and Robin, adding that he had the impression of having “killed a baby”.