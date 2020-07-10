The decade of 1970 to the page, bag a timeless and… The Imperative Madame

A collection that is called the bohemian spirit of the 1970s, a bag that was destined to remain in the hearts ad vitam aeternamactress Millie Bobby Brown, who goes to the creation of… Back to what the writing wants essential to share this week.

This week, the fashion we offer a dive in the files. It begins with the creator british Erdem inspired in the 1970’s to create a collection of modern and feminine with MatchesFashion and claw american Tommy Hilfiger has taken advantage of its musical heritage to imagine a capsule ultra clothing Tommy Jeans x Opeb. The Italian house Particular Object, has also looked at the retro following the codes of his best-seller to create its new Medium bag Vitti timeless. Finally, the label For the time being is, in itself, which is attached to reinvent its bag of Amber in a mini version, which seems ideal for the summer season.

It is also interesting that the young French brand Septem, which has made the combination of its signature, launches a cloakroom festive and sunny, with a commitment to, and participation in the honor. And we began to start the vacation mode with My Little Box, which is associated with Lancel imagine a dressing table covered with beauty essential to slip into your suitcase for the summer.

Erdem is dipped in the 1970s





Press photo / MatchesFashion

A romantic dress, a floral skirt… designer based in london, Erdem was inspired in the 1970’s to sign a collection modern and easy to associate with Matchesfashion. This capsule is sure to delight fans of floral embroideries and lace embellishments. The collection echoes the staging of “the Dream of a summer night” by Peter Brook. It has inspired Erdem to produce clothing that “has a delicate, decidedly romantic, simple, and optimistic,” he explained.

The capsule collection signed Erdem is available exclusively on matchesfashion.com.

Tommy Hilfiger pactise with Opeb





Press photo / Tommy Hilfiger

This summer, Tommy Hilfiger combines for the first time with the iconic brand of streetwear, japanese, Opeb By * a bathing Ape. Inspired by the silhouettes and trends of the 1990s and the musical legacy of Tommy Jeans, the two fashion icons have been given an appointment around a capsule men’s polo shirts, denim jackets, t-shirts and other accessories with the iconic colors of the american brand.

The capsule collection of Tommy Jeans x Opeb will be available from July 11 in the world in tommy.com as well as the Man in the corner of the Galeries Lafayette department store in France.

The bag an Object timeless one Particular





Press photo / Particular Object

After the success of his collection of Vitti, Object, Particular, decided to launch a Edizione Particular drawing on his best-selling book. Three new models in a limited edition, reproduce the codes purified of its predecessor, while the combination of sober colors that are common in the tones and the intense touch of fuchsia, yellow and electric blue. The Vitti Medium is believed to reflect the traditional knowledge of the claw of Italian, while promising a smooth to the touch, and a unique resistance in the face of the test of time.

The new Vitti Means are available in objectparticolare.com.

Millie Bobby Brown-on password creation





Press photo / Pandora Me

The muse and the ambassador of the Pandora for Me, the actress revealed in the american series Strange Things has joined the creative team of Pandora imagine four new charms and an earring. Result ? Starfish, pineapple, flamingo, wave, and sea turtles make this small collection of charm regressive. “They chose Me to represent my symbols of summer favorite. Each charm has a special meaning, or evokes a memory, a fun experience,” she says. And the idea is to use it in the accumulation, as the gri-gris for the summer.

The jewellery designed by Millie Bobby Brown are available in limited series in pandora.net.

Center of attention on the mini Amber





Press photo / Far and away

The micro version of the bag Ambera has joined the range of the bags cult of the claw For the moment. It is distinguished by its pure lines and its coating everything in denim, which finishes in beauty with a total look of jeans, or is marked with a modern touch and a minimum of a dress with flowers, drawn in the dressing room of the 1970s.

Find Baby Amber exclusively at the Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann.

The combination of thought to dance





Photos news / Septem

To celebrate the summer, Septem presents your wardrobe festive with parts for women cups and a wide palette of vibrant colors. Dresses and combinations of thoughts to dance until the end of a warm summer night. And for those who swear by the t-shirt on vacation, Septem released a model of which the logo was designed by a member of your community Instagram (designed for the containment). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the foundation of the AP-HP.

Find the t-shirts in a limited edition in septem-paris.com.

The vanity of the holiday





Photo of the press / My Little Box x Lancel

This summer, My Small Box of the associated with the house of leather goods Lancel imagine a Box of double format to carry everywhere. A unique collaboration in which the Case has the colors of a vanity elegant with the beauty essential to slip into your suitcase for the holidays. There are care fees and packaging to accent mode, a mask of the night, the cotton discs are reusable, or even a shampoo shower gel after sun.

Find the vanity of My Little Box x Lancel in mylittlebox.fr as well as boutique Lancel and in its e-shop.

The collection that speaks





Press photo / the Mother

The californian brand of Mother this this summer and your collection Will be a capsule that is inspired by emotions, feelings and energies that each person can feel. Full of colors, Aura is composed of 32 pieces for the cuts varied, adapted to all morphologies. “This capsule represents the idea that all colors reflect our will, our state of mind beyond the physical, and the fact that they complete each other” says co-founder and artistic director of the Mother, Tim Kaeding.

The collection Will be available at the points of sale of the Mother and motherdenim.com.