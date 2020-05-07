The déconfinement postponed ? The date of 11 may may be called into question, ” warns Olivier Véran

Since the last televised speech of Emmanuel Macron, may 11, has surely supplanted Christmas as the day most awaited by the French. It is this date that should start the lifting of the containment in which is plunged the country since the 17th of last march because of the outbreak of coronavirus. But a little over a week the big day, the minister of Health Olivier Veran has just announced that the déconfinement could be driven away !

Olivier Véran warning against “a certain laxity”

In an interview to the Parisien, the minister of Solidarity and of Health warns against relaxation which may cause a delay in the relief of the movement restrictions of the population and the gradual return to a normal life. “If the number of new patients had to be too high, the date of lifting of the containment could be in question and will be assessed in accordance with the departments”, he said.

Of course, the last card of the déconfinement show an improvement, with several departments gone green, but other figures deteriorated in recent days, as the R0 (which is pronounced “R-zero”), where the measurement indicates how many people on average will be infected by an infected person. “The famous R0, which was lowered to 0.5 is today climbed to 0.6. This is the sign of a certain laxity,” says Olivier Véran, recalling that “the epidemic remains in decline,” as long as the R0 is less than 1.

For its part, the Newspaper

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”24″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Alexandra Rosenfeld has found his dream body 4 months after the birth of his daughter, Jim (PHOTOS)

Renaud : his daughter Lolita Séchan unveils fond childhood memories

Koh-Lanta : Charlotte evokes the betrayal of Moussa, who has caused the elimination of Teheiura

Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz… embark on an incredible fight for the Fight Challenge (VIDEO)

Koh-Lanta : Charlotte reveals why she could not bear Claude in the live of Denis Brogniart

“data-reactid=”25″>Alexandra Rosenfeld has found his dream body 4 months after the birth of his daughter, Jim (PHOTOS)

Renaud : his daughter Lolita Séchan unveils fond childhood memories

Koh-Lanta : Charlotte evokes the betrayal of Moussa, who has caused the elimination of Teheiura

Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz… embark on an incredible fight for the Fight Challenge (VIDEO)

Koh-Lanta : Charlotte reveals why she could not bear Claude in the live of Denis Brogniart