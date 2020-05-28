The demo of Rihanna’s “same old love” by Selena Gomez has surfaced online and fans can not decide what version is the best

The demo of Rihanna’s “Same old love” by Selena Gomez has left the Internet torn.

After the leak of the demo incredible online, fans have started to fourmiller on social networks to share their thoughts on the song. Soon, the real battle on Twitter has exploded with users playing the version which, according to them, reigned supreme.

Rihanna and Selena Gomez | Arturo Holmes / WireImage; Steve Granitz / WireImage

Rihanna recorded the demo in 2014

Rihanna stans gets mad its demo released “Same Old Love”, a song that she thought to be free before sending it to Gomez.

A year before the singer “To Lose You To Love Me” so the piece in 2015, Rihanna has recorded his own version. She had even teased a word of the song on Twitter, suggesting that his version of “the Same Old Love” was in preparation.

However, the singer did not finish out the song and the co-author Charli XCX was later revealed why.

“I think that at one time, Rihanna was going to sing or something like that, but then I think that the direction of his album was changed and that it suited him more (Anti is one of my favorite albums of the year, incidentally, slay ),” wrote the singer on Tumblr in 2016.

She continued: “Then, I think Selena has heard it and she was there, and she has sung, and it suited so well with his voice and his story. The song seemed so emotional and so real coming from her. I was really happy that it was cut; it was very powerful. “

As Selenators know it already, “Same Old Love” was the second single of the second studio album from Gomez, and Revival. On the track, alum of Disney’s sing the sorrow and everything that is toxic in her life.

“I think that” Same Old Love “represents another type of identity, with love,” she said during an interview at Radio Disney in 2015. “The first people that you love in your life are your parents. So for me, my father is the first male figure that I had in my life. And how much it means to respect your parents and to have a healthy relationship with them, because it affects your relationship when you are older. ”

The fans have different opinions on the track

Shortly after the online release of the demo “the Same Old Love” of Rihanna, the fans began to flood Twitter with their opinions on which version they thought was the best.

“Selena has done his thing with the same old love but Rihanna has eaten it, I’m sorry “, tweeted a fan. While another proclaimed: “I believe in Rihanna – the supremacy of the same old love”.

Although many like the version of Rihanna’s song, some did not think that it was better than Gomez.

“As much as I love Rihanna, but the same old love has been done to Selena, this is more suited to her voice, I’m sorry, but this is the truth (I’m dying to hear the whole demo),” wrote someone else.

While many continue to go back and forth on the version that reigns supreme, some are convinced that the song would have been better if the singers had collaborated.

“While the timeline is wondering what version is the best, I’m going crazy here, they have not worked … could you imagine” the Same Old Love (Remix) Ft. Rihanna “… the power that would have been held, ” suggested a Twitter user.

That you thought that the version “the Same Old Love” by Rihanna is better than Gomez or vice versa, the two were just as amazing, and who knows, this convince can-be singers to re-record the song together one day in the future.