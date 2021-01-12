THE DESCRIPTION OF LILI REINHART BY THE CO-STAR AND MOM IN “RIVERDALE” PROVES HOW SPECIAL SHE IS

Mädchen Amick dedicated some beautiful words to Lili Reinhart !

The two actresses respectively play mother and daughter in Riverdale, Alice, and Betty Cooper. After the Christmas break, it seems that filming for the series has restarted and Mädchen posted two selfies in which she and the co-star smile happily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick)

” Happy New Year from #Coopergirls !! – he wrote in the caption, adding a dedication to Lili Reinhart – I cannot express how much you adore this human. He was my rock. My mental therapy. My friend. He has always been there for me and I love her soul. I love you @lilireinhart … Here we are 2021 “.

Lili Reinhart replied in the comments: ” I love you so much. You have been such salvation for me .”

Impossible not to adore the Cooper girls!