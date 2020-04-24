The design of the ‘guardians of the galaxy” reveals a different look for Gamora

Andy Park has shared a first work of art conceptual Guardians of the Galaxy, which presents a different look for Gamora Zoe Saldana.

One of the biggest issues in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the role that will play Gamora Zoe Saldana. In the Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos killed her, but at the end of Avengers: the End of the game, 2014 Gamora is still alive in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The green appearance of Gamora in the film world Marvel is already fairly accurate to his look in the comics with a few minor changes. Andy Park, director of the visual development of Marvel Studios, shared an early piece of conceptual art for Guardians of the Galaxy on Instagram that reveals a different look for Gamora which was made before the casting of Zoe Saldana:

“Here’s another closeup – Here is a concept of Gamora that I realized for the 1st Guardians of the Galaxy. Fun fact: it was, in fact, its approved design. Finally, James Gunn has changed his mind and decided to go with a look that’s simpler to his face. This has also been done prior to launch of Zoe Saldana. So I just have to paint a face a non-specific placeholder. “

What role do you think that Gamora 2014 will play in the film world Marvel? Sound off in the comments section below!

Here’s the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The during serious of events set in motion by Thanos that destroyed half of the universe and fractured the ranks of the Avengers forces Avengers remaining to take a final position in the great conclusion of Marvel Studios ‘ twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: the End of the game is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Instagram

