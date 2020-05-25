the details of his dream villa in Los Angeles !

In a few days, Sophie Turner will be moving into a villa of dream with Joe Jonas. Check out the details of it

It has the force to make filming in castles and other huge properties, does this make us take a liking to these “great houses” ? Apparently yes if we take the example of Sophie Turner. The former actress of Game of Thrones will soon move in with her husband Joe Jonas in a new dream villa. It proved to be gigantic.

But when one has “lived” at Winterfell, during several years, can we still find a house “gigantic” ? Probably not. Yet the future ownership of the two married turns out really, really (and we can add even one) very large.

Our colleagues from Play Crazy Game revealing, in a first time, the cost of the dream villa: 14.1 million dollars!!! At this price point, Sophie Turner would, no doubt, able to buy Quarth, Braavos, and Port-Real with…

The villa in question, 1393.546 m2located in Encino California looks more like a palace than a house. In fact, when you are going to discover the number of bathrooms and bedrooms, you will wonder, without doubt, if we are not talking about the Taj Mahal.

But no, it is, indeed, of the future of the house Sophie Turner and her sweetheart Joe Jonas.

The dream villa Sophie Turner

10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms ! The actress and her husband may, therefore, sleep, and wash, in a different room each day of the week… A lot in the dream. But this is probably not “only” this aspect that was enjoyed by the “daughter” of Ned Stark.

Indeed, according to Play Crazy Game the house of Sophie Turner floors walnut and many sliding glass doors.

On the side of the kitchen, it is open, as many kitchens these days. In addition, it is equipped with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and a central island in walnut. All, with the seats of the counter.

The couple, he also has a wine cellar in the dining room. As well as a marble fireplace in their living room. Not to mention the living room home cinema, history will find “rooms” even if they are still closed, and a gym !

In short, Sophie Turner will probably need a lot of time before discovering all the nooks and crannies of his villa dream. The containment can take a few weeks in the United States. History to give the chance to the belle of discover all his house.

Tags : “Game of thrones” – GOT – joe jonas – mce – sophie turner – Sophie Turner Joe Jonas – Sophie Turner Joe Jonas dream villa – Sophie Turner dream villa – villa dream