the details of his film, the Black is the King revealed !

Good news for fans of Beyonce. His film the Black King will be released very soon in Disney +. Here are more details

Black is the King will be released on the 31st of July on the streaming platform, Disney +. The movie of Beyonce address topics related to current events. MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

It is a film that is expected with great impatience. And for a good reason ! Black is the King discusses a topic of the moment : the cause of the blacks.

Since the death of George Floyd, thousands of americans shouted “no” to injustice. They combined the protests and complaints on social networks.

Several celebrities have even joined the fight. Among them, Beyonce, equality and justice. It has been has always championed the cause of black people.

His artistic achievements can testify. His film Black is the King will be the black light. An emotional tribute in his heart.

The film, Beyonce will be as well available in Disney +, the 31 next July. And would you believe that the international star does not need help to make the promo.

Beyonce : : “ This film is a history through the centuries “

Oh no ! It is, therefore, instructed personally for sharing this new and excellent in your internet site and your account of Instagram.

And that’s not all ! Beyonce has also talked about the main message of Disney :” This film is a story through the centuries to instruct and reconstruct our present. (…) A story about how people put aside and broken, therefore, are an extraordinary gift and a proposal for the future “

One thing is for sure ! Beyonce is therefore the the body and soul of this project. According to the american media, it would be the same signed a contract of 100 million dollars with Disney to ensure the production of three films.

Users they have so many feel like Black is the King. But patience ! Everything comes to those who wait.

