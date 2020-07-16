The details of his night “traumatic” unveiled on Instagram !

Shock wave on the planet hip-hop with the last release of the rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The artist’s texan of 25 years said this Wednesday, July 15, on his account Instagram that she had been hit by several bullets Sunday the 12th of July, but she hoped to get back on their feet as quickly as possible. “I was wounded by bullets injuries that are the result of a crime committed at my counter, with the intent to harm me physically. I’ve never been arrested, the police officer brought me to the hospital where I was operated to remove the balls”, she wrote, without saying who shot him nor why. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and to wait for me to make a full recovery.” The Los Angeles police department has not made any immediate comment on the incident in the Hollywood Hills Sunday morning.

But the officer, Jeff Lee has confirmed that the rapper Tory Lanez, which was present by the side of the interpreter Make It Hot, had been arrested for a charge of concealed weapons.

He said that the publication Instagram had been reported to the detectives of the case, which was considering the matter. The canadian singer was released after paying his bail of $ 35,000, revealed the records of the prison of the county of Los Angeles. It will go to the court on the 13th of October next…

The new star of the Hip-Hop scene !

One that has recently collaborated with Beyoncé (on the remix of his title, Savage, editor’s note) said that it wanted to correct a story that is inaccurate about what had happened that night. “The police took me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,”, she stated before adding that “it was important for me to clarify the details of this night is traumatic”.

Megan Thee Stallion is the rising star of the rap scene and pop music, the familiar regularly the top of the ranking Billboard Hot 100. After Fever and Tina Snow, she unveiled her opus Suga last march, and has recently won the trophy for best artist hip-hop female at the BET Awards in front Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Lizzo.

His songs, Hot Girl Summer, Cash Shit or yet Girls in the Hood have become hits and have contributed to its popularity.

See also : Beyoncé speaks of the “Black Lives Matter” and sexism in the music industry !

Jb.